Review: Terre Haute Symphony Orchestra delivers moment we all need

These days we all need a moment.
The routine “cares of life” inherent to living seem to have compounded in 2020. Thanks largely to the coronavirus pandemic, disrupted work, education, health care, the economy, relationships, social and political strife … we could all use a moment, a brief respite to stop and take a breath. To reflect. To realign. To recharge. And to get back out there and face with renewed strength whatever life throws our way, come what may. Yes, we could all use a moment.
The Terre Haute Symphony Orchestra delivers that moment. Every time.
The Nov. 7 concert showcasing the “Fab Four” of Bach, Handel, Mozart and Hayden was no exception.
Along with everyone else in 2020, the THSO is adapting to find creative ways to meet the current situation. After debuting the 2020-2021 season with an outdoor concert at Fairbanks Park’s riverfront amphitheater (on the heels of a rescheduled concert capping the 2019-2020 season at the same venue), the orchestra shifted for November’s performance into the spacious sanctuary of Maryland Community Church.
Acoustics in the cavernous, carpeted space held up well as audience members were able to space out comfortably within the large auditorium, and the smaller-than-usual contingent of musicians (between 12-16 performers, alternately) were able to distance themselves on the large, wide stage. An array of brilliant blue LED lights backlit the ensemble.
A modest marvel came prior to the first selection, as a small group of string musicians, illustrating a point by conductor and artistic director David Bowden, launched into a snippet of Pachelbel’s Canon without a count off, without orchestral tuning and perfectly on cue.
Bowden’s point was the cellist’s dull role in Pachelbel’s repetitive 8-note wedding staple. “It really is … boring,” Bowden was clearly pained to say, before introducing the concert’s opening selection. Purcell’s Chacony shares a similar, redundant harmonic progression with Pachelbel’s baroque-era counterpart.
“Boring” isn’t a strong sell for a concert opener (or anything, for that matter), however the performance proved anything but. The serene Purcell piece set a foundational tone for the evening, its stringed notes wafting throughout the expansive space like wisps of vapor fading into the ether. That performance alone could have served as the transcendent moment we all need.
But the moment continued as an oboe duo joined the strings for the jubilant Entrance of the Queen of Sheba, a passage from the Handel oratorio Solomon. The lively interplay between the featured oboes (principal Rebecca McGuire and Jennifer Kirby) in this buoyant piece was mirrored moments later by the violin tandem of concertmaster Daniel Aizenshtadt and associate Henry Jenkins in the more reverent second movement of Bach’s Concerto for Two Violins.
In introducing the latter work, Bowden asserted it to be “one of the most beautiful pieces — literally — ever written.” High praise indeed. It was a piece to which Bowden, Aizenstadt, Jenkins and company, gave utmost justice, moving deftly from delicate gentility to soaring heights and back again.
If you’re following along, we’ve so far experienced the stabilizing tranquility of Purcell’s Chacony, the lilting effervescence of Handel’s Queen of Sheba and the lofty reverence of Bach’s Two Violins. So where do we go from here?
For Six Country Dances, a collection of Mozart miniatures, Bowden and company served up these half-dozen charming trifles on a bonbon dish, each delicious confection manifesting its own unique delight.
Principal cellist SeungAh Hong took center stage for Haydn’s Cello Concerto No. 1, a three-movement showpiece presumed lost until discovered in the mid-20th century. Composed in three-fold sonata form, the work showcased Hong’s wide-ranging dexterity, from triumphant opening chords to guttural lower registers and from fleet-fingered runs to leisurely swelling melody.
The performance brought the audience to its feet and prompted an encore. The encore was itself an encore of a piece Hong performed (as an encore!) last winter: Spanish composer Pablo Casal’s eternally enchanting “Song of the Birds.” It’s truly an exquisite work, one which soars to ethereal heights and finishes in an almost mournful whisper.
Sweet strains evaporated, and in the ensuing afterglow — with conductor and musicians frozen, the crowd entranced — silence ensued for … what? An eon? It may have been 10 seconds, possibly 20. Whatever it was, it was definitely a moment. A magical moment.
The Terre Haute Symphony Orchestra returns to the spacious Maryland Community Church sanctuary for its Christmas Concert, “Joyful Holidays,” on Dec. 5. In the midst of the holiday hustle and bustle, another moment will certainly be required.
