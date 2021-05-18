Carter Murphy gets the bases loaded strikeout for West Vigo as the Vikings win 3-2. This rivalry always delivers on the diamond. pic.twitter.com/ODZk9dd5uT— Todd Aaron Golden (@TribStarTodd) May 18, 2021
When West Vigo and Northview meet in baseball, you’re usually in for a treat. Tuesday’s Western Indiana Conference game at Dick Ballinger Field was no exception.
There was little in it between the Class 3A No. 5 Vikings and 3A No. 8 Knights, so what was the one trait that put West Vigo over the edge with a 3-2 victory?
Resourcefulness.
West Vigo didn’t make every pitch, but it made pitches when it mattered. West Vigo was out-hit by Northview, but it got hits and moved baserunners when it mattered. West Vigo was also flawless in the field and that mattered.
The reward for the Vikings in the battle of WIC powerhouses was a share of the conference title. West Vigo can do no worse than that pending its game with Indian Creek later in the week.
“We took advantage of some opportunities and that was about it. We’re getting pretty good at it,” West Vigo coach Culley DeGroote said.”
No Viking was more resourceful than starting pitcher Dilun King. Though he allowed five hits, including a solo home run, and hit seven — yes, seven — batters, he never let the game get out of hand and he was backed by stellar defense.
“That certainly wasn’t by design to hit seven batters. A lot of them were from his curveball, that usually doesn’t happen with him. I think it was 50/50. He bore down and made some good pitches at times and then we dodged some bullets. And our defense has been there all year, “ DeGroote said.
Part of the reason King hit seven Knights was a credit to Northview. King’s best pitch, a curve that drops top-down, also comes in a bit on the side of the batter’s box. So Northview crowded the plate — perfectly legally — and watched the HBP’s pile up.
“It’s something we coach and want to do. Most high school pitchers pitch away. If they want to come inside, they’re usually fearful to hit a guy, so they go over the middle and we get a good pitch to hit. Tonight? We got the HBP’s, but couldn’t get the key hit,” Northview coach Craig Trout said.
In most games, that plate approach would be its own reward, but West Vigo (19-5, 8-0) continually got itself out of trouble. Two double plays and nine runners stranded by the Knights tells part of the tale. So did great plays like a diving catch by Jerome Blevins in left field to start the sixth inning.
The finishing touch was provided by Carter Murphy. When King hit two consecutive batters to load the bases in the Northview seventh with one out, Murphy struck out Dylan Zentko and Seth Rounds to clinch the win.
“That was big-time. I’m awful proud of Carter. That’s worst case scenario for us. Bases loaded and one of the best hitters in the entire area? You can’t put into words how big that was,” DeGroote said on Murphy’s save.
Prior to the dramatic finish, West Vigo struck first. Peyton Clerk reached on a throwing error and scored via a Case Lautenschlager single to right to make it 1-0 in the first. Gabe Skelton was hit by a pitch in the second and scored via a King sacrifice fly to make it 2-0.
Northview (14-3, 7-2) answered directly. Keegan Garrison hit a one-out solo home run to left. Jaxson Abbott was hit by a pitch and scored via a Landon Carr RBI single.
So it stayed until the West Vigo fifth. After a King single, Clerk walked and a fielder’s choice allowed Jaydon Bradbury to reach and put runners on the corners.
Murphy then hit a grounder to Carr at shortstop. It wasn’t an easy play, but Carr delivered the throw on-time. Then pinch-runner Nate Lindsey got caught up a bit between second and third base. Purposefully caught up? Maybe, but purposeful or not, it drew a throw to the middle of the infield.
Clerk broke for the plate and just beat the delayed throw home to put the Vikings up 3-2.
Resourceful.
“The kid gets stuck between second and third and we kind of bobbled it on the throw home. It is what is. It’s the difference in great baseball games. It’s usually one or two itti-bitty things that decide it,” Trout said.
These two teams will not meet in the sectional this year as Northview was moved to the North Montgomery Sectional. The earliest these two could meet again is the semistate. Don’t bet against it.
Until then, there are regular season games to play. West Vigo next hosts Riverton Parke on Wednesday. Northview plays in the Bedford North Lawrence Invitational on Saturday against the host Stars and Lawrence North.
