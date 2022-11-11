Republic Airways has pledged $100,000 in support of student scholarships and the Be So Bold fundraising campaign.
The gift will create two scholarships at ISU: $50,000 will fund the Willa B. Brown Scholarship and $50,000 will fund the Esteban Hotesse Scholarship. These scholarships will be available for aviation students in the 2023-24 academic year.
The Republic Airways Willa B. Brown and Esteban Hotesse scholarships will be awarded to aviation students with a 2.5 GPA or higher who come from historically marginalized communities. The scholarship in honor of Willa Beatrice Brown will support African American women in aviation and the Esteban Hotesse scholarship will be awarded to a Hispanic student in aviation.
These two scholarships support Indiana State University’s and Republic Airways’ commitment to highlighting pioneers in aviation who have strong ties to the state of Indiana.
Willa B. Brown was a 1931 ISU graduate. She was the first African American woman to earn a pilot’s license in the United States, the first African American woman to run for United States Congress, the first African American officer in the Civil Air Patrol, and the first woman in the country to have both a pilot’s license and an aircraft mechanic’s license.
Esteban Hotesse was the only Dominican-born member of the Tuskegee Airmen and was a second lieutenant in the U.S. Air Force. He died in a training flight over southern Indiana in 1945.
