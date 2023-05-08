Registration is now open for for the West Central Indiana Workforce Workshop, which is from 9 to 11:30 a.m. May 22 at the Terre Haute Convention Center.
This workshop is aimed at equipping regional businesses with the resources they need to build and maintain consistent workforce pipelines.
It is offered by the city of Terre Haute in partnership with WorkOne and the Workforce Development Board.
“Workforce continues to be a topic of conversation across the nation, and we hope to best equip our local businesses with resources and information to drive sustainable workforce efforts in West Central Indiana,” Mayor Duke Bennett said in a news release.
“This event is dedicated to any business, small or large, who has an interest in hearing firsthand how our local and state agencies and organizations are addressing workforce challenges and opportunities.”
Attendees will also hear about the state’s perspective on tackling the workforce pipeline and have opportunities to interact with our local and state workforce team in one-on-one meetings following the seminar.
Guest speakers include Richard Paulk, the forthcoming commissioner of the Indiana Department of Workforce Development; Darrel Zeck of the Indiana Office of Workforce Solutions and Engagement; and Lisa Lee of the Western Indiana Workforce Development Board.
Employers and HR professionals are encouraged to attend. Register at www.surveymonkey.com/r/westcentralworkforce by May 17.
