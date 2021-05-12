Terre Haute Regional Hospital is the 2021 recipient of the Outstanding Alumni Employer Award presented by Ivy Tech Community College Terre Haute.
This award is given bi-annually to organizations located in the Greater Wabash Valley that demonstrate a commitment to education and Ivy Tech graduates. Recipients of the award serve as leaders of the community and are dedicated to supporting the wellbeing and economic success of their communities.
