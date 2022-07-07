As U.S. Sen. Mike Braun participated in a private meet-and-greet inside Rick's Smokehouse on Thursday evening, about two dozen people outside protested the Supreme Court's decision overturning Roe v. Wade and the senator's support of that ruling.
With short notice, Ashley Nicole Morley organized the "Our bodies, our choice" event, aimed at letting Braun know protestors' thoughts on the court decision ending constitutional protection for abortion.
Inside, Braun attended an event presented by the Vigo County Pachyderm and West Central Republican Women's Club.
A Tribune-Star reporter went inside to listen to the senator, but was asked to leave as the event was not open to media. The senator was not available for an interview afterward, said Allison Dong, his press secretary.
After the U.S. Supreme Court released its decision overturning Roe v. Wade June 24, Braun issued the following statement:
“After 50 years, the right to life has finally been returned to the people and their elected representatives. I’m excited to see the states take the lead to protect the unborn, and I look forward to crafting solutions that will defend the unborn and save lives.”
Thursday evening, the protestors' chants could be heard inside the restaurant.
In conducting the protest, Morley hoped to send the message that "you can't regulate women's bodies. Making laws that tell us what we can do with our bodies is not okay," she said. "Most women get them because they have to. Some get them because of financial situations, because they're not ready to raise a kid. But a lot of them are medical emergencies."
She believes women, especially poor women "are going to die because you can't get rid of abortion. You're only going to get rid of safe abortions, Morley said.
While she didn't anticipate an opportunity to meet directly with Braun, "I'm sure he could hear us out here. I wanted him to know we were out here."
Protesters chanted and held signs signs as they stood on the sidewalk along Wabash Avenue. Signs read, "Bans off our bodies," "Regulate guns, not my body," and, "We need to talk about the elephant in the womb."
Before he went inside the meet and greet, Republican and Vigo County Pachyderm member Tom Bogigian was asked for comment. "I think it's a pretty complicated situation because it is going to boil down to being a unique set of circumstances to every person. It's extremely difficult to craft any kind of a blanket solution."
Bogigian said the protestors "have a right to be out here ... and peacefully make their voices heard."
Another member of Vigo County Pachyderm, described as a conservative group, also commented on the abortion issue. "I think it's between each individual and their God," he said. He asked not to be named in the newspaper.
Asked about the court decision overturning Roe v. Wade, he said, "I probably lean a little bit to disagree with it. I'm thinking it's kind of an individual thing."
Among those protesting was Susan Modesitt. "I think the issue is pro-choice and not necessarily abortion." People need to have freedom of choice, no matter what that choice might be, she said.
"Abortion is not going to be for everybody," Modesitt said. But for those who seek an abortion, and their families, "It's a decision they need to make themselves and it should not be regulated by government, and especially [by] old white men."
Also attending was Megan Walters, who said she would like an opportunity to speak to Braun directly. She carried a sign that read, "Regulate guns, not my body."
Braun is conducting a 92-county tour of Indiana, but he's not letting all of his constituents know where he'll be and when "so we all have the opportunity to speak with him. It's little pop-ups like this we had to dig deep to find," Walters said.
Sue Loughlin can be reached at 812-231-4235 or at sue.loughlin@tribstar.com Follow Sue on Twitter @TribStarSue.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.