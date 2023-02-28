Tuesday night was either Terre Haute South’s best high school basketball win of the season or its second-best one, and coach Maynard Lewis wasn’t about to weigh in either way.
But if the Braves’ 61-58 comeback victory over Avon at the Class 4A Plainfield Sectional wasn’t as much fun for its fans as their First Financial Wabash Valley win over Terre Haute North, the Tuesday win was unquestionably South’s grittiest win of this season.
Or quite a few other seasons, for that matter.
After leading most of the first half — against a team that had beaten the Braves by 23 points early in the season — the Braves broke a 24-24 halftime tie in the opening seconds of the third quarter when Zayvion Baker grabbed a defensive rebound and hit a 3-pointer at the other end, and things seemed to be going well.
Until the Orioles scored the next 17 points, that is, racing to a 41-27 lead by the midpoint of that quarter.
Knockout punch? No, because the Braves came back with 10 in a row of their own. But they were down nine after three quarters — 46-37 — and again at 50-41 early in the fourth period.
“Throughout this year we’ve been able to learn from our mistakes,” Lewis said after the game, “and tonight we stayed together, even when we got down in the third quarter.”
South cut into that lead with a baseline drive by Jaylen Wells and two free throws by Baker. But in attempting to steal a pass, Nas McNeal committed a foul — the fifth for South’s leading scorer — with 4:26 left.
No worries. The Orioles missed the one-and-one attempt after McNeal’s foul — and South still had Baker. The junior guard hit a step-back jumper that cut the lead to 40-37, and then he and Treva Branch jumped an Avon ball handler near midcourt, Branch stealing the ball and scoring on a behind-the-back feed from Baker that cut the lead to a point.
Avon hit a pair of free throws to make it 52-49, but Baker was feeling it by this time. He hit a step-back 3-pointer for a 52-52 tie with 3:29 left, then stole the ball and scored to give South a 54-42 lead at 2:56.
“It was hard, going into the fourth quarter with some of our guys in foul trouble,” Baker said. “I knew I had to step up.”
“He’s been a leader for us all year long,” Lewis said of Baker, “and tonight he was put in a position to really help us out.”
Avon tied the score at 54 and again at 56 (after two Baker free throws). Branch put South ahead to stay by hitting one of two at the line with 51 seconds left, and Jude McCoskey got a defensive rebound and hit two more with 30 seconds to go. Avon got a rebound basket and called a timeout with 14.4 seconds left, but Baker added two more free throws to wrap up the win.
“We pulled it out as a team,” Baker emphasized. “All the guys contributed. The coaches drew up something and it worked.”
Baker led all scorers with 27 points, while Branch had 15 points and seven rebounds and McCoskey 10 points and seven rebounds. McNeal was held without a field goal but led the Braves with eight rebounds and also had three steals and two assists.
“I did not want to see my seniors go,” Baker said.
Jordan Lomax tallied 18 points and three blocked shots for Avon, while Daniel Eck added 11 points and 11 rebounds. Freshman reserve Jedediah Minnett — younger brother of former Braves Jaylen and Tre — had four points.
