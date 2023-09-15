Masyn Fisk and Alivia Stark combined for all the scoring Thursday night as West Vigo defeated visiting Owen Valley 3-0 in girls high school soccer.
Stark scored first, assisted by Fisk, and then Fisk and Stark each scored unassisted goals.
Lily Krause needed just one save for the shutout for the 7-5 Vikings, who play Monday at Vincennes Rivet.
Tennis
- Sullivan 5, South Knox 0 -- At Verne, the visiting Golden Arrows dropped just two sets in a nonconference win Thursday that gave them a school-record 15 wins for the season.
Singles -- Houston Ferree (S) def. Caleb Evans 6-2, 6-1; Drew Baker (S) def. Noah Hayden 6-3, 5-7, 6-1; Levi Chickadaunce (S) def. Evan Dreiman 6-0, 6-2.
Doubles -- Carter Mischler-Jayden Scott (S) def. Tanner Holland-Hunter Sievers 6-3, 6-3; Sam Couch-Spencer Hanks (S) def. Max Smith-Isaac True 1-6, 6-3, 6-4.
JV -- Sullivan 5, South Knox 1.
Next -- Sullivan (15-5) played Bloomfield on Friday.
Wednesday
West Vigo 4, Linton 1
At West Vigo
Singles -- Brandon Dailey (WV) def. Banx Mathis 6-0, 6-0; Conner Daily (L) def. Christian Foltz 6-2, 4-6, 1-0 (10-5); Colton Enyeart (WV) def. Owen Smith 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles -- Bryce Easton-Jayce Noblitt (WV) def. Justin Brown-Holden Nagy 7-5, 6-2; Briston Pape-Jack Readinger (WV) def. Queston Hardesty-Siles Nagy 6-0, 6-1.
JV -- West Vigo 3, Liinton 0.
Next -- West Vigo (6-6) plays Tuesday at Covington.
Girls
Thursday
- Robinson 11, Casey 0 -- At Robinson, Annie List improved her singles record to 11-1 in the Maroons' Little Illini Conference victory.
Singles -- Annie List (R) def. Shull 6-4, 6-1; Lauren Staller (R) def. Truelove 6-2, 6-1; Hannah Hevon (R) def. Eckerty 6-3, 6-3; Lindsey Hevron (R) def. Hancock 6-0, 6-1; Anna Hargrave (R) def. Moore 6-2, 6-3; Isabelle Sutfin (R) def. Whitacre 6-1, 6-1; Hannah Davis (R) def. Sandiford 6-1, 6-0.
Doubles -- List-Staller (R) def. Eckerty-Truelove 6-1, 6-3; Grace Gower-Sydney Harmon (R) def. Moore-Shull 7-6 (7-5), 7-5; Hargrave-L.Hevron (R) def Ring-Seaton 6-1, 6-2; H.Hevron-Sutfin (R) def. Mumford-Taylor 6-1, 6-1.
Record -- Robinson is 4-1.
Wednesday
Paris 7, Effingham 2
At Paris, Ill.
Singles -- Izzy Volpi (E) def. Emerson Barrett 6-4, 3-6, 1-0 (10-5): Graci Watson (P) def. Charly Kreke 6-3, 6-2; Bella Moreschi (P) def. Kristen Armstrong 6-1, 5-7, 1-0 (10-3); Myah Bartos (P) def. Scarlette Spring 6-4, 6-0; Shelby Fry (P) def. Makenna Duckwitz 7-5, 6-3; Ava Barrett (P) def. Kendyll Schoolover 6-1, 6-3.
Doubles -- Armstrong-Volpi (E) def. E.Barrett-Watson 6-4, 6-4; Bartos-Moreschi (P) def. Cora Hartmann-Kreke 6-4, 6-3; A.Barrett-Fry (P) def. Duckwitz-Addy Hemrich 7-5, 6-3.
Next -- Paris (7-2) hosts its doubles tournament on Saturday.
Volleyball
- Vincennes Rivet 3, Sullivan 0 -- At Vincennes, Sullivan star Parker Mischler recorded her 1,000th kill (she already has surpassed 1,000 digs) but the Golden Arrows lost 25-23, 25-22, 26-24.
