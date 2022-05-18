Terre Haute North's girls tennis team advanced in the Terre Haute South Sectional, which began on Wednesday at the Brickway Tennis And Pickleball Bubble due to rainy weather.
North defeated North Central 4-1 at the Bubble. The Patriots won all but the No. 1 singles match. Caroline Effner earned the No. 2 singles win over North Central's Hope Boone (6-1, 6-0) and Olivia Effner won at No. 3 singles over Abigail Morris (6-0, 6-0).
North's doubles teams of Kenley Shoults-Maylee Brown and Krista Cottom-Hannah Wineinger were straight sets winners.
The Thunderbirds' win came at No. 1 singles as Paloma Keller defeated Jung Ye-Won (6-1, 6-0).
The Patriots advanced to play Sullivan in a semifinal at 5 p.m. on Thursday. Terre Haute South and West Vigo face-off in the other semifinal.
Softball
• Bedford NL 11, Sullivan 1 — At Bedford, Avery Wiltermood had a home run, but the Arrows were overwhelmed by an early onslaught from the Stars.
Baseball
• North-South game on Friday — The Terre Haute North-Terre Haute South baseball game scheduled for Wednesday was rained out. It will be played at 6 p.m. on Friday at South.
In addition, West Vigo will play at Riverton Parke on Thursday. South also added a game at Sullivan on Thursday.
