It was a glorious rally for Terre Haute North's football team on the road at Columbus North on Friday.
Down 21 at halftime, the Patriots fought all the way back and had the Conference Indiana contest tied with under a minute left.
However, the Patriots couldn't hold on. Columbus North's Damon Edwards scored via a 38-yard touchdown pass on the last play of the game to break the Patriots' hearts in a 41-35 Bull Dogs victory.
Terre Haute North scored four second-half touchdowns and converted a two-point conversion to wipe out Columbus North's lead.
Damon Sturm, who rushed for 156 yards, scored with 6:56 left in the third quarter to make it 28-14. On the first play of the fourth quarter, Terre Haute North cut its deficit to 28-21 as Jaden Wayt caught a 7-yard touchdown pass from Bryson Carpenter.
The Patriots then scored their third touchdown in succession as Wayt stuck again with 1:48 left via a 25-yard touchdown connection with Carpenter. Terre Haute North went for two and the win, but the conversion attempt failed. Columbus North led 28-27.
That failed two-point conversion attempt might have seemed like the end of the story, but there were several chapters to go in this book.
Terre Haute North (1-5, 0-4) tried an onside kick, but the Bull Dogs recovered. They then scored via a Tyler Blythe 57-yard run with 1:31 left to take a 35-27 lead.
No problem for the Patriots, who marched downfield themselves and scored with 52 seconds left via a Sturm 3-yard touchdown run. The Patriots did make the two-point conversion this time, Sturm plunged in, and the game was tied at 35.
However, Columbus North drove 66 yards in six plays, setting up a final play for the win.
The Bull Dogs (3-3, 2-0) got it. Quarterback Zac Horn found Edwards for the winning score with :00.9 left in the contest.
The Patriots had several statistical standouts. In addition to Sturm's 156 rushing yards and his three touchdown runs, Carpenter rushed for 105 yards and threw for 221 more. Connor Bray had six catches for 105 yards and Wayt had six receptions for 89 yards and two touchdowns.
Terre Haute North next hosts Southport next Friday.
