PREP FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: West Vigo arrives late, runs well, but falls at North Putnam

West Vigo traveled to North Putnam by bus and arrived later than coach Aaron Clements expected Friday evening, forcing a hurried pregame warmpup, then the Vikings lost a 63-26 decision in Western Indiana Conference Green Division high school football.
"We rushed the ball well at times and moved the ball," Clements said, estimating that the Vikings piled up about 400 yards of total offense. "But we still had issues finishing drives and had a few turnovers that hurt in crucial times."
Two of West Vigo's touchdowns came on a 94-yard run by Eli Roach and a 50-yard run by Preston Montgomery. Clements also mentioned that Brock Higgins added about 90 yards on the ground for the game.
"We struggled tackling again this week," Clements continued. "Until we can correct that problem, we are going to struggle defensively."
The Vikings' only aerial TD came on a Kaleb Marrs-to-Tyree Cuffle connection.
West Vigo (2-5 overall, 1-3 WIC Green Division) will play host to Cloverdale at 7 p.m. next Friday, while North Putnam (2-5, 2-1) will visit Brown County that same night.
• • •
In other high school football Friday night:
• Guerin Catholic 39, Northview 35 — At Noblesville, coach Mark Raetz's Knights lost a tough road contest to Guerin Catholic.
Northview (4-3) will try to halt its three-game losing skid next Friday at Edgewood. Guerin Catholic improved its season mark to 4-3.
• Sullivan 52, Edgewood 0 — At Sullivan, the Golden Arrows' defense posted its second shutout of the season while Sullivan also posted its first Western Indiana Conference Gold Division victory of 2022.
Sullivan (4-3, 1-2 WIC Gold Division) will travel to Indian Creek for a 7:30 p.m. clash next Friday. Edgewood fell to 1-6 and 0-3 respectively.
• Linton 42, North Knox 0 — At Linton, the Class 2A No. 1-ranked Miners recorded their first shutout of the season.
Linton (7-0) will play host to Eastern Greene at 7 p.m. next Friday. North Knox sunk to 3-4.
• Riverton Parke 72, Attica 6 — At Attica, the visiting Panthers bounced back from the previous weekend's shutout loss to South Vermillion by erupting for 72 points in this Wabash River Conference matchup.
Riverton Parke (5-2, 3-2 WRC) will play host to Parke Heritage at 6 p.m. next Saturday, while Attica fell to 0-7 and 0-5 respectively.
• North Vermillion 55, Parke Heritage 16 — At Rockville, the host Wolves took it on the chin from Wabash River Conference foe North Vermillion.
Parke Heritage (1-6, 1-4 WRC) will visit Riverton Parke for a 6 p.m. game next Saturday. North Vermillion (4-3, 3-2) will play host to Fountain Central at 7 p.m. next Friday.
• South Vermillion 36, Fountain Central 18 — At Veedersburg, South Vermillion remained in a tie for first place in the Wabash River Conference standings with this victory.
The Wildcats (6-1, 5-0 WRC) will welcome the other WIC leader, Seeger, to their field for a 7 p.m. showdown next Friday. Fountain Central dropped to 2-5 and 2-3 respectively.
• Sheridan 42, North Central 0 — At Farmersburg, the host Thunderbirds endured their third consecutive shutout loss.
North Central (1-5) will make the trek to South Spencer for a 7:30 p.m. contest next Friday. Sheridan, ranked 10th in Class 1A, is now 6-1.
Illinois
• Red Hill 35, Marshall 7 — At Bridgeport, Ill., the Lions saw their overall record drop to 0-6 with the road loss Saturday afternoon.
Carrying a 0-4 mark in the Little Illini Conference. They will go to Newton next Friday.
• Casey 50, Oblong 14 — At Oblong, the visiting Warriors exploded for 37 points in the first quarter en route to the victory Saturday afternoon.
Connor Sullivan rushed for a pair of touchdowns and 79 yards and caught a 99-yard TD pass from Nolan Clement for Casey. Clement, Daryn Hupp and Ryan Richards each contributed a TD run as well.
• Robinson 50, Lawrenceville 8 — At Lawrenceville, the Maroons extended their winning streak to four games Friday night after losing their first two this season.
Robinson improved its records to 4-2 overall and 4-1 in the Little Illini Conference. which is second in the standings behind Mount Carmel. The Maroons will play host to Olney next Saturday night.
