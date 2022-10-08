Seeger defeated host South Vermillion 19-15 to take the lead in Wabash River Conference high school football standings Friday night
With one week to go in the regular season, Seeger is now 6-0 in the WRC and South Vermillion is 5-1.
Next Friday, South Vermillion (6-2 overall) will visit winless Attica and Seeger (also 6-2) will play host to South Vermillion.
South Vermillion rallied from 12-0 deficit against Seeger to take a 15-12 lead in the fourth quarter a 79-yard kickoff return for a touchdown by Dalton Payton and an 8-yard TD run by Parker Weir.
But Seeger scored the final touchdown with 32 seconds left on a 5-yard run by Peyton Chinn to secure the victory.
• • •
In other high school football Friday:
• North Vermillion 38, Fountain Central 12 — At Cayuga, the host Falcons benefited from three touchdown runs by Jerome White and two TD bursts by Andrew Botner to beat their Wabash River Conference foes.
White ended up with 163 yards rushing on 16 carries and Botner added 96 yards on the ground on 16 attempts.
North Vermillion (5-3, 4-2) will travel to Seeger next Friday. Fountain Central dropped to 2-6 and 2-4 respectively.
• Linton 62, Eastern Greene 7 — At Linton, the Class A No. 1-ranked Miners won for the eighth time without a loss.
Linton will finish its regular season next Friday at South Putnam. Eastern Greene (1-7) will go to North Central that same night.
• South Spencer 42, North Central 16 — At Rockport, one bright spot for the Thunderbirds was a 40-yard touchdown from Greydyn Walters to Kyler Streeter.
Another was a 15-yard TD hookup between James Thomas and Wyatt Ison.
North Central (1-6) will play host to Eastern Greene next Friday. South Spencer boosted its record to 4-4.
