Terre Haute police continue an investigation into threats against the city court judge Monday that caused a brief lockdown at City Hall.
Police said City Hall employees about 11:45 a.m. Monday received multiple anonymous phone calls from an individual threatening violence toward the Terre Haute City Court judge.
City Hall was placed on lockdown while police began investigating. That lockdwown was lifted about 1:40 p.m.
Police said the investigation continues and no further information is yet being released.
Kenneth McVey is the current city court judge.
