After nine minutes of play, Terre Haute South High School gave its overflow home crowd everything it could want with a 13-0 lead over visiting Plainfield.
Senior transfer Imer Holman helped get the Braves in good field position both running and catching the football, and the Braves got a 10-yard TD run from Zyeiar White and a 63-yard TD bomb from Brady Wilson to A.J. Watkins to look ready to record a blowout win.
The Quakers, under first-year head coach Tyler Bless, got things together and shut out the Braves the rest of the way to record a 32-13 victory.
On the game's opening drive, Wilson led the Braves 75 yards in eight plays — hitting Holman for 14 yards of passes and Chris Herrin for a 9-yarder.
The next three drives did not result much for either team, but the Braves took over on their own 25 again late in the opening quarter.
White had a 4-yard run, Wilson hit Gavin White for a 12-yard pass and followed that with a long bomb to Watkins.
Plainfield scored on a 46-yard pass from Hunter Newell to Jamir Bouie, with Brandon Hendry scoring a 2-point conversion to cut the deficit to 13-8.
The Quakers got a 31-yard field goal in the second quarter from Cameron Grimes and a 2-yard TD run from Newell to assume a 17-13 halftime lead.
South was stopped on a fourth-and-2 play in the second quarter, then lost a fumble on the second play of its ensuing drive.
Newell hit Bouie for a four-yard TD pass in the third quarter, and Luke Starnes had a 5-yard run in the fourth quarter to wrap up the scoring.
Wilson completed 8 of 19 passes for 116 yards and one interception. Holman paced the Braves with 71 yards rushing and added 20 through the air.
Brandon Freeman had a fumble recovery for South in the fourth quarter, but the weary Braves were unable to convert it into any more point.
Plainfield 8 9 8 7 — 32
Terre Haute South 13 0 0 0 — 13
S — Z.White 10 run (Runyan kick)
S — Watkins 63 pass from Wilson (kick failed)
P — Bouie 46 pass from Newell (Hendry run)
P — FG Grimes 31
P — Newell 2 run (pass failed)
P — Bouie 4 pass from Newell (Flowers run)
P — Starnes 5 run (Grimes kick)
P S
First downs 13 8
Rushes-yards 38-261 21-108
Passing 10-20-0 8-19-1
Passing yards 118 116
Fumbles lost 1 1
Penalties-yards 5-55 3-20
Punts-avg. 3-39 4-39
Individual statistics
Rushing — Plainfield: Starnes 20-133, Newell 8-55, Weyrich 3-15, Fergerson 6-49, Flowers 1-9. South: Holman 11-71, Z.White 5-19, Wilson 2-0, Herrin 3-18.
Passing — Plainfield: Newell 10-19-1 118, Vanderbush 0-1-0 0. South: Wilson 8-19-1 116.
Receiving — Plainfield: Vanderbush 2-12, Bouie 6-78, Rivera 1-8, Miller 1-11. South: Herrin 2-20, Holman 3-20, WEatkins 1-63, G.White 1-1, Z.White 1-5.
Next — South will make a long trip next Friday to Floyd Central to play a Highlanders team which lost its opener 52-13 on Friday to St. Xavier of Louisville.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.