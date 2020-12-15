It may have been the shortest halftime speech in Terre Haute North coach Matt Millington’s eight-game career, but it was effective.
His Patriots had given up all but three points of an early 14-point lead over host Northview in nonconference girls high school basketball, and the gist of the locker room talk was simple, he said: “Remember the game plan.”
So North returned to the defensive pressure that had enabled it to be ahead 22-8 early in the second quarter and dominated the last two periods, holding the Knights to just 10 second-half points in a 60-36 win.
“As good a defensive half as we’ve had this year,” Millington said.
With Zoe Stewart and Anslee Michael taking Northview’s guards out of the game early, North had scored the last 12 points of the first quarter for an 18-6 lead, then added a pair of baskets by Stewart after Northview’s Sydney Maurer hit two free throws to open the second quarter.
“[The Patriots] did a good job pressuring,” coach Zack Keyes of the Knights agreed after the game. “Our kids handled it well — at times.”
Facing that 14-point deficit, however, the Knights — playing without starting post player Hanna Dawson — went to work from the outside. Tara Pearce hit a trio of 3-pointers, Katy Anderson had three assists and a trey of her own, Audri Spencer had a basket and three assists and Macey Timberman scored twice. The home team scored the last 10 points of the second quarter, and it was a 29-26 game at intermission.
“We had a plan about how we wanted to guard,” coach Millington explained after the game. “We knew [the Knights] were without a key player, and we wanted to make them work for 32 minutes.
“We got out to a decent lead,” he continued, “but then we lost a little bit of focus. You can’t give them wide-open shots, so we had to refocus at the half.”
North gave up its first third-quarter possession with an offensive foul, but the Knights didn’t capitalize. Then the Patriots went on a 10-2 run to restore a double-digit lead. Leading 42-31, North went on another spurt of eight straight points, and the Knights were out of options.
“That’s a good basketball team,” Keyes said of the Patriots, “and Zoe played very well.”
Stewart led the Patriots with 24 points, and scoring may have been the least important thing she did. She also had seven steals, six assists, five rebounds and even a pair of blocked shots.
Three other Patriots scored in double figures, with Preslee Michael getting 11 and A.J. Campbell and Halie Gilbert 10 each. Campbell also grabbed 14 rebounds — “She’s high-energy, and athletic,” her coach said. “When she jumps, it’s like she’s on a pogo stick” — and Gilbert grabbed eight of her own.
Timberman adjusted to North’s defensive pressure and finished with 11 for the Knights, while Pearce had all of her nine in the second-quarter comeback and Spencer scored seven with five steals. Freshman Brooklyn Eldridge, starting in Dawson’s spot, grabbed nine rebounds.
“I thought we played well in stretches,” Keyes. “We were in a tough situation [with Dawson out] and the girls responded well . . . Brooklyn stepped in and did a really nice job.”
TERRE HAUTE NORTH (60) — Stewart 10-16 0-0 24, Campbell 4-10 2-4 10, Gilbert 4-7 0-0 10, A.Michael 1-5 2-4 5, P.Michael 5-11 0-0 11, Hart 0-2 0-0 0, Millington 0-2 0-0 0, Shepard 0-2 0-0 0, Strange 0-1 0-0 0, Harmon 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-57 FG, 4-8 FT, 60 TP.
NORTHVIEW (36) — B.Eldridge 1-5 2-2 4, Pearce 3-7 0-0 9, Maurer 0-1 2-2 2, Timberman 4-11 3-4 11, Spencer 3-16 1-2 7, Anderson 1-4 0-0 3. Totals 12-44 FG, 8-10 FT, 36 TP.
Terre Haute North 18 11 24 7 — 60
Northview 6 20 8 2 — 36
3-point shooting — THN 8-20 (Stewart 4-8, Gilbert 2-3, A.Michael 1-3, P.Michael 1-4, Shepard 0-1, Strange 0-1), Northview 4-17 (Pearce 3-7, Anderson 1-4, Maurer 0-1, Timberman 0-2, Spencer 0-3). Total fouls — THN 11, Northview 8. Fouled out — Millington. Turnovers — THN 17, Northview 16. Rebounds — THN 45 (Campbell 14, Gilbert 8, Stewart 5, Millington 5, P.Michael 4, Hart 3, A.Michael 2, Shepard, Strange, Harmon, Team 1), Northview 26 (B.Eldridge 9, Anderson 4, Pearce 3, Timberman 2, Spencer 2, Maurer, Team 5). Assists — THN 15 (Stewart 6, Campbell 2, Gilbert 2, Millington 2, Shepard 2, P.Michael), Northview 6 (Spencer 3, Anderson 3). Steals — THN 12 (Stewart 7, Campbell, Gilbert, P.Michael, Millington, Shepard), Northview 9 (Spencer 5, Maurer 2, B.Eldridge, Anderson). Blocks — THN 4 (Stewart 2, Gilbert, Hart), Northview 4 (B.Eldridge, Pearce, Spencer, Anderson).
JV — Terre Haute North 53 (Becca Gore 12), Northview 26 (Katie Buchanan 10).
Next — Terre Haute North (5-3) plays Saturday afternoon at Evansville North. Northview (5-2) hosts Parke Heritage on Thursday.
