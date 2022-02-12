For a minute in its 57-55 win over Decatur Central, it appeared déjà vu was about to strike Terre Haute North less than 24 hours after its loss to Bloomington North.Just like they had against the Cougars on Friday night, the Patriots had started hot against Decatur Central, earning a 17-point cushion at halftime over their hosts. And much like Friday, the Patriots hadn’t held their edge. This time, they’d fallen victim to turnovers from the Hawks’ press, causing their lead to melt to just two points as the Hawks in-bounded for the final possession.
But Saturday held a much better ending to the story for the Patriots. A miscommunication on the final play nearly cost North when Ethan Scott and Damon Sturm ran into each other before the in-bounds pass, leaving Jamal Thomas open in the far corner. However, the Hawks didn’t spot him, instead settling for a contested 3-point attempt from Eric Hopson.
With Alex Ross in his face, Hopson’s shot never had a chance, finding only backboard as North survived a furious comeback attempt from Decatur Central on Saturday at Dave Rather Gym.
“It’s a good bounce-back win for us after a disappointing loss at home,” North coach Todd Woelfle said. “I was pleased with the focus and the effort was there; we just have to fix a few things and I think we’ll be ready to go and hopefully playing our best basketball when tournament time rolls around here in a couple weeks.”
If the Patriots (19-3) can replicate what they did in the first half against the Hawks (11-8), Woelfle’s prediction will look quite prescient when North welcomes its five guests for sectional play on March 1. After a brief lull at the start of the game, the Patriots took over, using much of the same script they had on Friday.
The difference this time was that the Patriots added some defense to go along with their first-half onslaught. While Mark Hankins picked up where he left off from Friday with 17 of his game-high 26 points in the first half, the rest of the Patriots frustrated Decatur Central at the other end, outscoring the Hawks 34-11 over the final 12 minutes of the first half and getting star guard Javon Tracy to sit out most of the half with three fouls.
“We got off to an excellent start and played a really good first half,” Woelfle said. “We took high percentage shots and we were able to contain them defensively. Then in the second half, we had way too many turnovers and the game got extremely physical.
“We didn’t handle that very well. We’re really going to have to work on that, because we had 17 turnovers. The kids have a really good attitude, but we’ve got to do a better job of protecting the basketball.”
But this time, North didn’t have to learn that lesson the hard way because the Patriots refused to let the Hawks get their noses in front. Each time Decatur Central closed to within one basket, someone in blue made a play, whether it was Sturm stripping Tracy and drawing the latter’s fifth foul, Chris Owens finding space in the lane for a basket in the final minute or Hankins following a Hawk charge with a 3-pointer at the other end to extend the lead to six.
“I did shoot the ball pretty well, and even if I didn’t shoot the ball well, somebody else would have stepped up today,” Hankins said. “It’s a Terre Haute North Patriots win, and that’s all that matters.”
That was also all that mattered to Woelfle, who was delighted to take both a helpful lesson and a victory out of Saturday’s game.
“Any time you can win on the road, it’s a great win, especially less than 24 hours after a loss like we had [Friday],” he said. “That’s one of the hardest things to do in sports, so I’m just pleased to survive and come out of here with a win. Those kids should feel really good about themselves.”
TERRE HAUTE NORTH (57) -- Owens 1-1 2-2 4, Frank 0-3 0-0 0, Hankins 8-15 6-6 26, A.Ross 3-5 0-1 8, Sturm 4-7 4-4 12, I.Ross 2-2 0-0 6, Scott 0-1 1-2 1. Totals 18-34 FG, 13-15 FT, 57 TP
DECATUR CENTRAL (55) -- Tracy 5-11 2-3 12, Stone 1-3 2-2 4, Lawson 1-2 3-4 5, Thomas 0-1 0-0 0, Berry 2-5 2-2 7, Hopson 1-4 2-2 5, Price 2-4 4-4 8, Smith 7-9 0-0 14. Totals 19-39 FG, 15-17 FT, 55 TP
Terre Haute North=15=24=9=9=--=57
Decatur Central=11=11=19=14=--=55
3-point goals – THN 8-13 (Hankins 4-7, A.Ross 2-4, I.Ross 2-2), DC 2-9 (Berry 1-2, Stone 0-2, Tracy 0-3, Hopson 1-2). Rebounds: THN 16 (Sturm 4), DC 19 (Tracy 5). Steals: THN 6 (Hankins 3), DC 5 (Hopson 2). Blocks: THN 1 (Frank), THS 1 (Price). Technical Foul: Berry. Fouled out: Tracy. Turnovers: THN 17, DC 14. Total fouls: THN 17, DC 16.
Next: Terre Haute North (19-3) plays Evansville Harrison at home on Friday. Decatur Central (11-8) visits Perry Meridian that night.
