Last week the high school football question being asked in the Wabash Valley was "how good are these guys?"
In too many cases, the answers were not what teams were looking for.
This week, therefore, is about redemption, or reversal of fortune. Chances are, there have been quite a few intense practices around the Valley the last several days.
Here are the Top 5 things that might result from those practices (and notice there are some Saturday afternoon games, for those fans who like their high school football more than once a week).
5. Terre Haute North (1-4, 0-3 Conference Indiana) at Columbus North (2-3, 1-0), 7:30 p.m. Friday — Obviously this season has not turned out like the Patriots had planned at all, and the drive toward postseason play can't start soon enough.
Playing the Bull Dogs doesn't make a turnaround look any easier. Columbus North has never lost at home against either North or Terre Haute South since the Vigo County teams joined Conference Indiana, although North took the Dogs to overtime there in 2014.
4. Paris (1-3, 1-1 LIC) at Marshall (0-4, 0-3), 2 p.m. Saturday — With nothing but Little Illini Conference opponents remaining on their schedule, the visiting Tigers need to put things together. The Lions just need to beat somebody, the sooner the better.
This pairing might not pass the traditional-rivalry test, since the two schools were in different conferences for a long time, but wanting to beat your neighbor never gets old.
3. Owen Valley (5-0, 3-0 WIC Gold) at Sullivan (3-2, 0-1), 7 p.m. Friday — These are two teams who answered their questions positively last week, and they could decide the Western Indiana Conference Gold Division in this game.
If Owen Valley wins, it wins the title. If Sullivan wins, there's still a chance for the three-way tie that emerged in 2021 when the Patriots beat Northview but lost to Sullivan.
And both teams have revenge as motivation, Owen Valley for its only regular-season loss a year ago and Sullivan for the sectional loss to the Patriots a few weeks later.
2. Riverton Parke (4-1, 2-1 WRC) at South Vermillion (4-1, 3-0), 1 p.m. Saturday — Speaking of beating your neighbor, the visiting Panthers haven't done that lately to the Wildcats (and didn't get a chance to do so last year because of COVID). They hope to continue toward what might be their best season ever.
The Wildcats, on the other hand, are looking at winning a Wabash River Conference championship, so there's no shortage of motivation on either side.
And, even though the rivalry was kind of sporadic prior to South Vermillion joining the WRC, it's the Milk Can Game.
1. Terre Haute South (3-2) at Northview (4-1), 7 p.m. Friday — Last week's disappointments pay off in this week's gem, at least as far as the fans are concerned.
There's no way this wasn't going to be an emotionally charged game anyway, and last week's results added anger to the mix.
Should be a lot of fun, in other words.
• In other games — Conference games Friday night include Covington at Parke Heritage and Attica at North Vermillion in the WRC and Newton at Robinson and Lawrenceville at Casey in the LIC. North Central and Linton go on the road for nonconference games at Park Tudor and North Daviess respectively.
On Saturday, a couple of eight-man games are Blue Ridge at Martinsville and Indianapolis Irvington Prep at Dugger Union.
