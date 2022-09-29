Anna Lee Chalos-McAleese suspicious of drug rehab residences.
Monday at 10:30 a.m. at 2614 N. 8th St.
83 Oxford Houses in Indiana, 3 in TH. Neil Garrison contacted four other rehab facilities in Terre Haute and one in Sullivan — all five reported having supervisors on-site 24/7.
Uncle Pete was mayor of Terre Haute.
bought house in 1981. Andy and I both grew up in the neighborhood and lived two and four blocks from here.
About 2 years ago, ISU women's basketball coach sold her house. She moved. When the house sold, we started seeing these men hanging around outside and we thought they were waiting to move the new owner's furniture in. That's what it looked like. As it turned out, as cots and temporary-type furniture were being delivered in big boxes, we realize the Oxford House had bought the house. Information available online. gentleman from Indianapolis area had bought it and some neighbors have even contacted him, trying to buy the house back. It wasn't long before some very unsavory looking characters were just walking around the neighborhood. We were trying to be patient, we don't want to be mean. They are allowed to have up to eight clients in the house. There is no supervision. They're self-governing. If someone does bring in drugs or alcohol, then the group can kick them out. However, one of the first unsettling things to happen — they are all either drug- or alcohol-related recovery people — and one of the clients had a full-blown episode. I don't know if it was induced by mental illness or by drugs or alcohol, but the police were brought in, and he was taken away.
Others would walk around the neighborhood, and one in particular would look over the fences of my friend who lives by herself and just hung around her house. She has a doorbell that videos everything, so it's all there. After that, several of us went to the police and asked what in the world we could do. They encouraged us to call if there were any incidents, but we all have grandchildren who walk from here to the park. We didn't feel safe — it was unbelievable to me to say that I don't feel that it's safe for my kids to walk past that house to the park.
2538 N. 8th. two-story white house.
Yard has not been cared for in the past. boxes in the yard and junk furniture left in yard. Call 311 to have it removed.
We've had several meetings in the park with concerned neighbors, those of us who knew what was going on have met with legal from downtown, Neil Garrison was involved. They told us initially to bide our time because they needed to figure out a way to deal with it. Everybody has a right to live somewhere was the statement. We felt that it was an inappropriate use — it was more a business than a family — they're paying rent, but if everybody's supposed to be recovering, why are they just plopping them in our neighborhood like this? I know people who have gone through recovery and the processes they have gone through, and they've had terrific success. But this is not a good model, and I can't believe that we have not been able to get any movement whatsoever.
no idea if they're seeing counselors. have to pay rent and we have seen a steady turnover.
Some of this stuff is not illegal but it has changed our neighborhood. One day a guy sitting in his car on the phone. I don't know if they can't pull up to the house, I don't know what the rules are, but people are parked. We own the corner lot, and they'll park over there and sometimes girls run back and forth to the cars. There have been some nights where there have been, for lack of a better term, parties going on and the car situation seems to play a role. It has brought drugs to alley, crack pipes have been found in the alley. A month ago, four of the clients were asked to leave. An actual client who was allowed to stay confirmed that there had been drug use in the house. (he concerned?) He said to Larry, who lives next door, 'You guys just must hate this.'
They have just reloaded. There don't seem to be any guidelines. I have a certain standard of behavior. I know what it means to live here, that's why I chose to live here. These clients that come in don't have that background.
Motorcycle engines roar all night. boomboxes rattle our windows. There's no respect for the neighborhood.
I can't believe that I've been to the police and they've come out more than once to talk to us. It just breaks my heart.
They're looking to buy other houses in the neighborhood. People have been really reluctant to put their houses on the market.
Oxford House online boasts how successful they've been in fighting off litigation against their model, not so much about the help they provide.
It's a business and a racket. They're paying them for rehabilitation, it's strangely veiled as a rehab.
Wanted the city to come in and say, 'This is inappropriately zoned.' We don't get anything.
Garrison. I think he's broken-hearted too. He gets pushback from the city. When we have a mayor who says we need more of these rehab places, it just encourages the degradation of our historic neighborhoods. I think there's a conflict of interest there.
A very prominent person has gone to him more than once and as soon as he starts talking about it, he turns away. He will not discuss it. And it's somebody who normally gets action. It's a curiosity to us.
There are city ordinances. There are things to place to protect neighborhood, it's not. It's no longer the quiet dead-ended North 8th Street. It's boomboxes. My girlfriend gets woken up at 3 in the morning. They're not good neighbors.
They've essentially turned the house into bedrooms. in neighborhood, 3 or 4 bedrooms. turn living room and dining room into bedrooms.
People who had their homes on the market last summer couldn't wait to take them off the market. Realtors told them they could not control who bought the house, so as soon as their contracts were up, they took their houses off the market.
We don't want to turn the neighborhood into a rehab.
They understand what they're doing to the complexion of the neighborhood. Policeman said, 'Why on earth would they pick your neighborhood to do this to?'
Can't tell a friend of hers who lives in Alaska what's happened to a home she used to live in.
Linda Mattox. lives alone across the alley.
Our kids used to be able to come out and play — no more.
You can't have the kids out — you don't know when they're drugged out.
Complaints abound: guy sleeping in car in alley. run stop signs. women sleeping in gold van in alley. not supposed to have women there. crack pipe found. one guy taken away after a fight.
They found two crack pipes down there not long ago.
When this thing first started, the alley was busy all hours of the night. 3 o'clock in the morning, cars out there and people running back and forth into the house. I felt it was a drug deal going on. I left one morning at 3:30 in the morning, and the kitchen windows were rattling from the music and the noise. By the time (police) get there, it took forever for them to come.
When we have our neighborhood association meetings on this in the park. They would say they're a family and they can't be uprooted because they're a family.
Addiction is not a disability, it's a disease.
Charlie Williams owns car lot.
Oxford House website:
Fortunately, the 1988 Amendments to the Federal Fair Housing Act prohibit discrimination against handicapped individuals. This prohibition requires local governments to make a reasonable accommodation in their zoning laws to enable handicap individuals to effectively deal with their disability.
It also has a page listing legal decisions that allow Oxford House to operate in the fashion that it does. 301 587-2916
Eddie Felling and Neil Garrison are on it. something forthcoming. six, seven drafts of an ordinance.
Neil Garrison:
David,
I was able to actually talk to four local recovery representatives and all of them have some type of a house supervisor present. Most said they were present 24/7.
Many mentioned taking routine sobriety tests as part of their responsibilities as well as making sure residents are attending required meetings. Some are required to hold a job.
David Kronke can be reached at 812-231-4232 or at david.kronke@tribstar.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.