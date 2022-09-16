The teenage years almost universally involve a mix of social awkwardness, immature behaviors, struggles to fit in, mismatched dates and gym class embarrassments.
Yet, young people coming of age now face unique challenges.
They have endured unprecedented disruptions and tensions through two of their school years, caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. They watched adults clash over masks students wore to prevent the coronavirus from spreading in their classrooms. Teens and their younger siblings dealt with long stretches of isolation before vaccines became available in late 2020, an incredibly brisk medical breakthrough that gradually made resumption of normal life safer. Nonetheless, those young people again witnessed adults sparring viciously over those vaccines and spreading misinformation over social media.
Then, of course, this generation of kids has grown up in the active-shooter era, never sure whether the school-shootings scourge will visit their school.
Thus, an already confusing age has gotten even more confusing for teenagers.
And speaking of social media, those platforms themselves pose problems for kids, apart from the grown-ups' venomous bickering.
Teens who face depression over their self-image or anxiety over interacting with others can be drawn into a "culture of comparison," according to a 2021 commentary online by Anne Marie Albano, the director of the Columbia University Clinic for Anxiety and Related Disorders. A young person may scroll a social media site seeking interactions from the distance of cyberspace. They often end up reading demeaning comments. They might compare the looks of their friends or the number of likes on others' posts to their own and think, "I'm never going to be as good as these people," Albano wrote.
Add in all those other longstanding teenage struggles, and young people in 2022 have a lot on their minds.
That is the beauty of Terre Haute North Vigo High School's Bring Change to Mind Club (or BC2M for short). North's club, now in its second year, took a "mental health walk" Thursday, strolling the school's campus. The goal of the outing was to let participants forget about their stresses and focus on being happier. At the same time, they want other students to realize it is OK to have mental health issues, anxiety and stress.
Their message is, "We're here for you. If you need us, we're here," BC2M club secretary Sadie Osburn told Tribune-Star reporter Sue Loughlin.
The group is a local chapter of the national nonprofit Bring Change to Mind organization. Actress and social activist Glenn Close founded BC2M in 2010, inspired by the mental health struggles of her sister and nephew. It aims to remove the stigma of mental health disorders, encourage open conversations, and raise awareness, understanding and empathy.
North's BC2M club also enlists expert speakers to address students and hopes to include suicide-prevention training from the Team of Mercy organization.
Indeed, teenagers of today cope with heavy issues, but the objectives of the North club can remind youths, and older generations, that hope and help are real and available. It takes intentional efforts.
As one student participant in Thursday's walk said, "I'm not the best at checking in on people, so I'd like to get better at that."
Most of us could say the same. Most of us can do better. Let's try.
