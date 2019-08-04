If Vigo County officials truly wanted to keep the cost of a new jail from curtailing future school funding needs, the Community Strategic Finance Committee would still be meeting regularly.
Instead, the short-lived committee fizzled after two initial gatherings in November 2017 and one sparsely attended meeting in March 2018. The reason for the committee’s formation did not go away, though.
Its premise was for leaders of the community’s various taxing entities to keep in mind the others’ needs. Think of it as a family budget. The teenage son needs a car to drive back and forth to his first job. The 10-year-old daughter needs braces. Dad needs a knee replacement to continue working at the auto parts plant. Mom has been saving her paychecks to cover all three necessities. Buying the son a new diesel pickup truck might drain too much of the family’s fixed income to replace Dad’s knee. So, the teen gets an economic sedan instead, and everybody else gets taken care of, too.
Terre Haute and Vigo County residents needed that kind of collaboration from their elected officials. That did not happen.
A study by economists Kevin Christ of Rose-Hulman and Robert Guell of Indiana State University led to the committee’s formation. In October 2017, Christ and Guell examined what county taxpayers could afford in terms of building projects. They were doing the community a great public service, using their expertise to analyze the tax burden in this county compared to others around Indiana, as well as the projects looming on the horizon locally.
Those projects are large. The new jail envisioned by the county commissioners, and necessitated by federal lawsuits over the current jail’s overcrowding, would cost $60 million to build and nearly $100 million overall, with financing and other costs included. Meanwhile, the aging county high schools need modernization. Estimates for that venture range from $221 million for renovation to $382 million for rebuilding.
The Rose and ISU economists chose to focus on just the two largest projects — the schools and the jail — but noted the additional publicly funded commitments likely for a new city police station and downtown convention center. They recommended a “scaled-back” jail project in the $40-million range and renovations to the high schools, rather than rebuilding. They also urged county, city and school leaders to meet collectively, reminding themselves of the bigger picture.
“The last thing we need as a community is for each taxing entity to go it alone, using their own taxing tools at their disposal without any consideration to what the other taxing units are doing,” Christ and Guell wrote.
Well, “the last thing” needed happened. As the Tribune-Star reported last Sunday, the committee stopped meeting more than a year ago because the jail issue got contentious, a couple of leadership positions changed, complaints arose over the committee not meeting in public, and the commissioners were simply too consumed with the jail to deal with the other entities’ issues.
The result? The $60-million, 500-bed jail project is moving forward, generally just as it was envisioned. Construction on the $32.5-million downtown convention center begins next month. That leaves the Vigo County School Corporation — which has admirably been conducting community forums and surveys for the past year under new superintendent Rob Haworth — at the end of the line.
A VCSC referendum asking taxpayers for additional funds for operations appears on the 2019 municipal election ballot this fall. Another larger referendum, seeking funds to renovate VCSC school buildings, is coming in a 2021 public vote. In both cases, voters will be considering what should have been the top priorities among all the community’s other needs.
If Vigo County were the aforementioned family, the teenage son wound up driving a hefty new diesel pickup and Dad got relegated to cortisone shots instead of a knee replacement.
Published editorials are the collective opinion of the Tribune-Star's Editorial Board and are independent of the newspaper's news gathering and coverage.
