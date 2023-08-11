Most public references to Max Gibson through the years come in comments from others about his generosity.
Rarely, if ever, did Gibson say anything about himself.
In reality, he did not need to speak on that topic. Gibson’s philanthropy spoke for itself.
Since Gibson’s passing Sunday at age 82, tributes to the Vigo County and Clay County businessman and philanthropist have flowed from the community. Many have cited the Gibson family’s highly visible ventures, including his businesses such as Gibson Coal, Gibco Motor Express, Jamax, Victory Environmental Services and the former Boston Connection.
Also heavily praised have been his family’s contributions to build athletic facilities that have given Terre Haute a unique niche in the sports world. Gibson’s donations of funds and land, continued by his son Greg and family, led to the development of LaVern Gibson Championship Cross Country Course in eastern Vigo County. That facility has been the site of 13 NCAA Division I Cross Country Championships and other distance-running events at the collegiate, high school and youth levels. The adjacent Wabash Valley Sports Center is a hub for local sports activities year round.
Likewise, the Gibson Track and Field Complex on North First Street represented not only a high-caliber facility for Indiana State University, but also a major step in the community’s quest to revitalize the Wabash River front.
Rightly, all of those generosities have been extolled through the past week. Still, Max Gibson — born, raised and educated here, from Fontanet to Glenn to ISU — supported his home community in smaller, routinely unassuming ways. A “common man,” friends said, not defined by his wealth and status.
Just a small representation of those charitable acts included Gibson and his family helping fund canine units for public safety crews in Brazil, Vigo and Clay counties and Sugar Creek. Gibson donated 100 numbered and autographed prints of artist Allen Hackney’s depiction of Larry Bird’s Boston Celtics jersey to be sold at $100 apiece, with the proceeds benefiting the Terre Haute Boys and Girls Club. Little kids got to interact with horses, rabbits, tigers, sheep, camels and calves at a “Day at the Ranch” at Max Gibson’s Barn in northern Vigo County. A guardrail was installed in front of the Boys and Girls Club to protect its young members from Third Street traffic, and Gibson was its president.
Gibson’s close relationship with Larry Bird, which began before most Hauteans knew of the basketball phenom, is well known, including their joint business ventures, such as the Boston Connection hotel and restaurant and its Bird’s Nest Lounge. But like Bird, other ISU athletes got summer job opportunities at Gibson’s businesses. That offseason work helped Carl Nicks, Danny King and others get through college.
As for what Gibson said publicly about himself, there are not many such instances. Perhaps his most extensive comments on himself came in a 2014 interview with former Tribune-Star reporter Howard Greninger at a gathering of the Newcomers & Friends Club at Rick’s Smokehouse. That restaurant, the former Wassell Inn, features photographs and memorabilia of local history, especially the old high schools.
A photograph on the Smokehouse wall showed Gibson, a 1958 Glenn graduate, squatting in the front row with his teammates on the bygone school’s baseball team. They won the Vigo County title his senior year. Greninger contacted Gibson about the photo and his personal athletic exploits.
Fittingly, Gibson kept it real, with no nostalgic bragging. He said he competed in three sports — baseball, basketball and cross country — but emphasized he was “back of the line” in cross country, better in basketball and a good hitter in baseball. Given the photograph in the restaurant was of Glenn’s baseball team, Gibson offered more details on his efforts in that sport.
“I was terrific at bat, but terrible in the field,” he told Greninger. His coaches put him in right field. “They wanted me to pinch hit every inning,” Gibson quipped, a reference to his fielding struggles. “They wanted me batting, but not in the field.”
As that story illustrates, Gibson avoided the spotlight, though it inevitably came his way through numerous awards. Instead, his work and gifts helped his community shine. As a result, Gibson’s impact will be visible for generations to come.
