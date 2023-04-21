The value of community residents attending and participating in public forums, in a meaningful way, unfolded Thursday.
Taking in a Vigo County Solid Waste Management District Board of Directors meeting might not appeal to most folks, but the public agency serves an important function. In Indiana, solid waste management districts serve as a county’s authority for information on recycling, yard waste and household hazardous waste services, and tracking recycled materials’ destination. The district also organizes waste collection events and public awareness activities.
Blackhawk resident Stephanie Gambill came to Thursday’s Vigo Solid Waste District meeting with concerns and questions about recycling efforts. She raised valid questions and shared relevant observations. Her comments led to Karrum Nasser, the district director, relaying useful information about existing recycling programs, some possible improvements and plans for the future. Likewise, county Commissioner Chris Switzer explained some preliminary plans to add a second recycling center near the south-side Vigo County Industrial Park.
That is how productive civic engagement can work.
Their conversation also illuminated key elements of Vigo County’s current recycling programs which many residents may not realize are available.
Gambill, who works as director of equal opportunity and Title IX coordinator at Indiana State University, told the board about her experiences of cleaning up roadside trash while on evening walks in her neighborhood. She collected nine bags of trash on a 3.6-mile walk near Blackhawk on Wednesday, the night before attending the meeting.
As most cleanup volunteers know, Gambill said she found an unusual mix of stuff discarded along the road — bags of drugs, needles, a gun, a machete, digital scales and a plethora of glass and aluminum beer bottles. She urged the district to increase efforts to reduce roadside littering and make trash collection and recycling easier.
Gambill also suggested advertising campaigns and outreach to Vigo County schools on recycling, extending hours for recycling drop-offs and urged the district to add a recycling center on the county’s south end. The district’s lone recycling center is located at 3230 E. Haythorne Ave. on the north side.
In response, Nasser explained that school recycling projects and similar outreach activities got limited by the COVID-19 pandemic, but that a project with Sarah Scott Middle School and talks with local service organizations are in the works. He also said evening hours at the recycling center were offered last year. And, Nasser detailed the district’s digital phone app that can be downloaded, providing users with information on the center’s hours and notifications about upcoming trash collection events.
Nasser also relayed the district’s provision of trash bags for volunteer groups like the Society of Trash Baggers and that glass recycling is now available at the center.
In terms of adding a second recycling center, Nasser described the difficulties in staffing the existing center, so that employees can monitor items dropped off to make sure they are recyclable and not just trash.
All of those issues, programs and concerns need exposure. While existing funding for solid waste districts is generated from tipping (disposal) fees, an additional funding source could improve the recycling across the state, and in Vigo County. Whatever resources it takes to improve the system — evening hours, a second recycling center, school outreach and public awareness campaigns — could improve on the hard work already ongoing to keep the community and the environment clean.
Today’s observance of Earth Day shines light on those needs. But the presence of engaged citizens at a community meeting, any time of the year, helps, too.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.