More than 50,000 visitors come to Griffin Bike Park in southern Vigo County each year.
Almost all of those people leave the 300-acre facility more fit than when they arrived.
Not everyone can or wants to ride mountain bikes over trails through a west-central Indiana forest. Still, the folks who do pursue that form of exercise and competition set an important example for the non-mountain-biking population. They have found an outdoors forum to find fun and improve their health, and there are parks throughout Vigo County that provide opportunities for everyone to get some enjoyment and fitness.
And this community needs just that.
The county unveiled more than five miles of new trails through the scenic facility this week, constructed by the Shepherds of Griffin Bike Park Inc. Also crucial to the trail addition was funding through a grant of $554,241 from the state of Indiana’s Next Level Trails program. Those recently opened trails connect to camping facilities at nearby Fowler Park and 4.5 miles of adaptive mountain bike trail designed to accommodate people with disabilities.
Several miles of single-track mountain bike trails are available for intermediate to expert riders, along with trailhead amenities.
It is truly astounding how quickly the park has become a destination for such riders from not only Vigo County but from other counties and states.
“It grows every year,” said Adam Grossman, the Vigo County Parks and Recreation superintendent. “We see so many, especially in the summer, from other states and counties. This is not rare, but daily. It is a destination.”
All Vigo County parks, which cover 2,700 acres in total, plus the 1,000-plus acres of Terre Haute city parks offer plenty of places to recreate for the full community. Those range from the boating, hiking and birdwatching opportunities at Wabashiki Fish and Wildlife Area to the multiple activities at Deming Park to the riverside walk along the Wabash River in Fairbanks Park, good picnic and book-reading spots in secluded facilities like Prairie Creek, pickleball games at Brittlebank Park or fishing in neighborhood parks like Maple Avenue Nature Park.
Grossman noted the impact of Gov. Eric Holcomb’s Next Level Trails program, which is beginning its fourth round of grants totaling $180 million for “the development of regionally and locally significant trails throughout Indiana.”
“The NLT impact proved to be of the utmost value,” Grossman said, “especially since our county ranks so low in Indiana in health and wellness.”
Indeed, it does. In the 2023 County Health Rankings and Roadmaps — calculated annually by the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health’s Population Health Institute — Vigo County ranked in the bottom 25% of Hoosier counties for its health factors. Those factors are “things we can modify to improve the length and quality of life for residents,” according to the report.
Those include smoking, obesity, physical activity and drinking. Sadly, Vigo County is getting worse in some key categories, most notably in premature deaths. That refers to the years of potential life lost before age 75. In total, Vigo Countians lost 9,200 years of life in the time span from 2018 to 2020, the latest calculation.
The creation of Griffin Bike Park helped bring a positive out of a family’s tragic loss. The park honors Sgt. Dale R. Griffin, a native Terre Hautean who gave his life while serving in the U.S. Army in Afghanistan.
Griffin Park and others offer every visitor a chance to improve their life. Take advantage of it.
