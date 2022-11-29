A comment made by Charlie Williams several years ago explains the value of tenacity on behalf of an important cause.
“Good things take time,” Williams said.
He was referring to long-term plans to enhance the riverfront along the Wabash River through Terre Haute. At the time, Williams — a Terre Haute native and successful downtown advertising business operator — was serving as the president of Wabash Valley Riverscape, a nonprofit organization formed a decade earlier. Several developments envisioned by Riverscape had become realities, making the beauty of the Wabash more accessible to residents.
Many other improvements and changes were yet to come. Good things take time, indeed.
Those visions and ideas are not esoteric or pie-in-the-sky. They are concrete, doable steps toward improving the quality of life, and the Terre Haute area economy, for decades to come.
Riverscape’s comprehensive plan for beautification of the Wabash “is the best chance we’ve had in my lifetime to redefine Terre Haute,” Williams said in January 2014, when he stepped into the role as the group’s president. Williams held that position until handing the reins to current president Michael Shaw in 2019.
Williams’ earthly lifetime ended on Nov. 21 at 74 years of age. Yet, the importance and relevance of the Riverscape project — described in Williams’ obituary as his “magnum opus” — lives on. Terre Haute’s future is brightened by its potential, and the community would be wise to continue its steady support of Riverscape and the myriad enhancements that already have come to fruition through its work and advocacy, as well as those in progress or on the drawing board.
The progress pushed, sketched and implemented through Riverscape involves hundreds of people, public entities, elected officials, businesses, volunteers and donors. Many have no direct tie to Riverscape, but helped deliver one of its many objectives. In many cases, a new amenity or project got implemented by other agencies, but received inspiration or motivation from Riverscape.
Riverscape initiatives have led to significant enhancements on the banks of the Wabash — the conversion of the old Pillsbury plant into the RiverFront Lofts apartments; Indiana State University facilities on the riverfront, including the Gibson Track and Field Complex; the Annex 41 student apartments; the magnificent Wabashiki Fish and Wildlife Area, its trails and the Dewey Point trailhead; an extension of the National Road Heritage Trail south of Fairbanks Park; the connection of pedestrian access from Wabash Avenue to the Wabash River through the multi-phase Turn to the River project; the pedestrian walkway linking Terre Haute and West Terre Haute along U.S. 150 and over the wetlands, an immense pedestrian safety upgrade; the development of Bicentennial Park on the east bank of the river and more. The emergence of a privately owned live music venue, The Mill, fits the Riverscape vision to bring private and public investment in riverfront outdoors and leisure activities.
More upgrades are in the works, including a riverwalk supported by Terre Haute Mayor Duke Bennett.
Beautified riverfronts are not a concept originated in Terre Haute or by Riverscape. Many river towns across Indiana and beyond have raised their quality of life by turning their riverfronts into a destination. Few of those towns, though, have a more historic and lovely stretch of riverfront than Terre Haute, where songwriter Paul Dresser penned the state song, “On the Banks of the Wabash, Far Away.”
Charlie Williams — like his fellow Riverscape volunteers and supporters of its initiatives — realized that distinction.
“I think the river and Riverscape can be this once-in-a-lifetime linchpin to our progress,” Williams said in 2014. He was right. Let the work continue.
