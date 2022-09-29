Reader Poll Results
Recently, at Tribstar.com, we asked readers:
If Republicans win back control of Congress, should they try to pass a federal ban on abortions?
Total votes: 284
• Yes — 53
• No — 221
• Not sure — 10
New Poll
Do you approve or disapprove of sending, without notice, buses or planes of immigrants to northern Democratic-controlled states or cites, a practice employed recently by Republican Govs. Ron DeSantis of Florida and Greg Abbott of Texas?
