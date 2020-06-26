I read in the TV Guide for June 14, 2020, an article about Texas Gov. Ann Richards in the 1990s. It brought back memories of this gracious lady. My sister and I met her and several other folks from Texas, in Washington, D.C., at the National Taxpayers Union in September of ‘91.
My sister and I had our lunch trays and were trying to find our table. We had two choices, one for Illinois and one for Indiana. Each table would seat six but those folks didn’t want us at their table, so we moved on.
Ann, a few tables away, saw the situation and called out to us to come to her table. This lady made room for us and welcomed us with a big Texas smile. She only said “you may call me Ann” and my sister said, “I am Doris and she is my oldest sister, Mary Ellen.” She is from Indiana and I am from Illinois. Ann said, “those folks are not from Indiana or Illinois as I have met many from there and none were like those folks. They are probably imposters,” and we had a good laugh.
We did not know she was governor of Texas untill the end of lunch. Her other guests called her Ann, also. As we were finishing lunch she got an urgent call for “Governor Richards” and that brought on more laughs. I wrote a few letters to her after our trip, which was a big success.
Ann’s advice was “Don’t let little things hurt you or diminish your hopes or dreams.” My sister let those other folks know that they had done us a big favor as we had just had lunch and lots of laughter due to them refusing a place to eat and had met the governor of Texas. So there! HaHa!
— Mary Stansberry
Terre Haute
