Most of us agree the person who occupies the highest office in the land should be honest, intelligent, well read, and willing to uphold the Constitution, as well as being someone we can admire and respect.
Also, we need someone who believes the health of the people is paramount and works to make sure everyone has affordable health insurance. Donald Trump and AG William Barr are currently attempting to abolish the Affordable Care Act, the only health insurance millions of people have ... in the middle of a pandemic. Also, to date, Trump has rolled back more than 94 EPA regulations, including the clean air and auto emissions standards which directly affect the health of the population.
It’s difficult to believe, but one of the wildlife regulations will be reversed soon allowing hunters in Alaska to use cruel tactics to hunt bear cubs and wolf pups. Hunters will lure bears out of hibernation with doughnuts making mamas and cubs easy targets as well as going into wolf dens for their sickening trophies. They will also be allowed to shoot animals from planes and snowmobiles. This president has created a lot of cruel policies and nullified important EPA regulations, but this latest move is particularly difficult to stomach.
And, as most of us know, Trump has withdrawn the United States from the Paris Climate Agreement. Needless to say, working with other nations regarding climate change is critically important for all of us. Nothing else matters if we don’t take care of Mother Earth.
I believe the majority of people are taught to be honest. My parents said there is nothing worse than a liar or a thief. I brought up my children to believe it is far better to tell the truth and get into a little trouble than to lie and get into a lot of trouble. Donald Trump has told more than 18,000 lies, or falsehoods, since taking office. Don’t take my word for it, look it up on The Washington Post’s website or Google “lies Trump has told.” (They are fact-checked and well documented according to topic.) He believes he can do whatever he wants, and has. He thinks he is above the law and has defied it more than once. The sad fact is ... most of his followers believe whatever he says. Do we really want a president who lies to us every day?
If you have never seen “Gaslight,” a movie starring Ingrid Bergman and Charles Boyer, rent it sometime. It’s illuminating. In this 1944 classic, Charles Boyer’s character lies every day to his new bride, portrayed by Ingrid Bergman, making her think she is going insane so he can get his hands on her sizable fortune. Gaslights on the walls would suddenly dim, strange footsteps were heard in the attic, and personal items misplaced, all to the detriment of Bergman’s mental health.
Eventually, a handsome detective, portrayed by Joseph Cotton, saves the day and our heroine’s sanity is restored. Bergman won an Oscar for her performance. In other words, the term “gaslighting” has come to mean the situation wherein people are brainwashed to not believe what their own eyes and experience tell them is true.
My point is simple: Donald Trump is a pathological liar who has been “gaslighting” America for four years. A woman interviewed on television recently said she is a Trump supporter and believes COVID-19 is a hoax. It’s more than troubling to note that months ago Trump said the virus is a hoax politicized by the Democrats. Granted, now he knows it’s a reality yet appears to be more concerned about the number of people with the virus increasing on his watch and jeopardizing his re-election prospects.
After all, people can’t go to work if they’re sick, businesses have had to close, and the economic impact has been severe. Of course, he planned to run for re-election on a good economy which, by the way, was originally handed to him after Obama resurrected it from the Bush administration. Eventually, Trump took credit for it rather than be gracious and thankful Obama turned it around.
Several years ago, Trump disbanded the office President Obama’s administration designed to prepare us for future pandemics. The handbook and other information left for future administrations were ignored. Trump knew about the virus much earlier than he claims and delayed taking any action for weeks. Consequently, it exploded into catastrophic proportions across our nation. Tragically, we have lost more than 122,000, and counting, Americans.
The moral of this grim story falls back to what most of us have known all of our lives ... honesty is the best policy. It’s painful to listen to someone and know he (or she) is lying, or find out later what the person said was a deliberate lie. I fervently hope we elect a president in November who is intelligent, empathetic, dignified and, above all, honest.
— Deanna Thompson Mott
Brazil, Indiana
