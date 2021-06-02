Calculating the toll of firearms
I would like start off saying that I did not generate the headline in a recent Saturday paper, although I did write it. It was my intent to provide a counterpoint but not necessarily the opposite view. I do not advocate adding more firearms to combat crime, I was merely pointing out that the presence of a firearm, possibility of a firearm being available or a potential victim being able to defend oneself with a firearm has prevented a lot of crime.
The figures provided by the CDC and FBI for 2019 determine that approximately 42,000 persons died from gunshot either accidental, intended or self-inflicted. That is about the same number of people that were killed in auto accidents either by mechanical failure, inexperienced drivers, drunk drivers or failure to obey safe driving practices. In contrast, these same agencies have determined that between 500,000 and 3 million crimes have been stopped or prevented due to the actions of those who own firearms.
It is hard to accurately calculate the actual number due to the fact that the majority of crimes deterred were not reported to local authorities or the information was not transferred to the CDC or FBI. This is not to say that more people need guns, but that the ability of those wishing to own and/or legally posses a gun should never be removed or restricted any more than what is now in place. It is tragic that there are any lives lost to firearms for any reason but taking the firearms away from the general populace is only going to create more criminals.
There are those that won’t comply with new laws requiring them to register all firearms or turn them in, and there will be more crime from the persons that don’t follow the law now and have less fear from their potential victims. Use Morton Grove, Illinois, as an example. An ordinance was passed making it illegal to posses a firearm, even in one’s home, and the crime rate went up. Another example is Kennesaw, Georgia, where an ordinance was passed requiring a firearm in every home, with some exceptions, and the crime rate went down. For years, when criminals have been interviewed, time and time again their biggest fear was being shot in the commission of a crime by a victim defending oneself.
I do not believe that we should be required to have a firearm in every home and we also should not allow our government to remove any doubt in criminals minds by taking away what we have. It is obvious that there have been more new gun owners in the last year and one-half due to the reduction in jobs and the rise in fear from crime that we don’t need or want anymore restrictions on firearms. Does anyone question why the cities with the most restrictions have the highest crime rates, i.e. New York City, Chicago, Detroit, Washington D.C., Los Angeles?
— Tim Hammond, Terre Haute
