Very little that’s disliked by no one
This is a short letter regarding several topics that the nation is dealing with these days. A number of these views will prove unpopular to some. However, these are things that need to be said for the sake of the silent majority not taking to the streets.
We need to stop trying to sanitize the history of this country. Memorials to colonial and Confederate figures should remain in place. These are important figures in our history. For their time, they held mainstream beliefs.
Black lives matter. However, if you think it is unacceptable to also say blue lives matter and all lives matter then you are being the racist.
Let’s just bury all the talk about black reparations next to the 600,000+ white Union soldiers who died in the Civil War ending slavery.
Multicultural branding like Land O’Lakes Butter, Uncle Ben’s Rice and Aunt Jemima syrup is about diversity and inclusion, not racism.
Racism in America is not the problem, rather it is poverty. The solution to poverty is not the government throwing money at people. Rather studies have shown the surest method of generational economic advancement is from a foundation of a two-parent family. Family values and a good work ethic will do more to rid our society of poverty than anything else.
It would be wonderful if we could reduce the number of police. Let’s get on that right after the crime rate falls off.
The police do need oversight to weed out the occasional individual not suited to the responsibilities involved. An overwhelming majority of those in the profession though are our heroes that serve and protect us. The biggest abuse of power currently comes from the liberal politicians rushing to judgement against the police and letting the rioters run free.
Life in this country is not about eliminating everything that offends your particular sensibilities. If that was the case, factoring in the sensibilities of everyone, we would rip ourselves apart, very much like we see in this country these days, because there is very little that is disliked by no one. People can and should have different opinions about any number of subjects. Have open, frank and serious discussions. Remember though that those with differing opinions have that right.
— Dwayne Owens
Terre Haute
The utopian ‘country’ of Chaz
I am writing concerning the utopian country of Chaz which is located in the middle of downtown Seattle, Washington.
It’s funny that the governor, Jay Inslee, knew nothing about it two days into its establishment. It’s good to know that the governor has his pulse on what’s happening in his state. Another idiot is the mayor of Seattle, Jenny Durkan, allowing this to happen in the city that she is supposed to be running. The mainstream media in lockstep with the socialist. A street festival, a new summer of love? What do they think, do they believe we are still living in the ‘60s?
I don’t know much about the late ‘60s, other than what I read in the newspapers. You see I spent the majority of these years in Southeast Asia and on the island of Guam while serving in the U.S. Air Force for four years.
I wonder what the governor and mayor would do if a couple of hundred people wearing red MAGA hats decided to set up their private nation in the middle of Seattle? I can tell you what they would do, the National Guard would be called in to clear the red hats out. I could hear the outcries coming from the left mainstream media. It’s funny how free speech only applies to the liberals.
I have a suggestion. Take California, Oregon and Washington, build a wall on the eastern borders of these states and let the radical anarchist have it. They could name it Little Russia.
— Richard Hoffman
Clinton
•••
