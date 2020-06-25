Education key to ending racism
The microcosm of periodic deaths of black men and women at the hands of police in America has resulted in nationwide protests against injustices perpetrated upon blacks. Thankfully, now there is some meaningful dialog on the macrocosm of race relations and the root causes behind such repeated violence in the country. Misperceptions shaped in the worldviews of the two major groups about race are at the heart of racism in America.
The disproportionate number of African American men in our prison system leads whites to associate blacks with criminality. But today’s inequalities between the so-called racial groups are not consequences of their biological inheritance but products of historical and contemporary social, economic, educational and political circumstances. The last Sunday’s CBS’ 60 Minutes segment on the affluent black community of high achievers in Greenwood, Oklahoma, about a century ago is a testament to this fact. Sadly, that black community in Oklahoma was destroyed by prejudiced and ignorant people.
Extensive research in physical anthropology determined that humans are not biologically distinct groups. Besides skin color, humans also vary in shapes of head, facial structure, texture and color of hair, noses and many other externally observable characteristics. These features occur in many combinations and are independent of one another in the same population.
African Americans are correctly associated with black skin color. But human skin color is polygenic. On the spectrum of colors it can range from very dark to a little less dark and even more less dark until we find the very fair extreme. Any line to separate black from white will be arbitrary. That is why white and black are not single colors but have many shades in them.
Any reference to the relationship between IQ and race is also faulty because IQ tests are mostly culture bound and are not universally applicable.
Solving the problem of racial tensions has only a long-term solution — reeducation of whites about what race is and what it is not on a massive scale. Racial conflict is a cultural issue and has nothing to do with biology.
— Khwaja A. Hasan
Formerly of Terre Haute
