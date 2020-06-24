United to seek urgent solutions
Although the two of us who are writing this letter have been married for over 30 years, we represent vastly different political perspectives. Furthermore, we usually filter our thoughts about any issue through divergent lenses and often disagree both privately and publicly. However, we are currently united on one point: The search for solutions to the current crises will require all of us to work together as one nation “indivisible, with liberty and justice for all.”
The Constitution of the United States begins with the words, “We the people” and offers, as its first goal, “to form a more perfect union.”
Essential to our understanding of what it means to be a citizen is that we will become “more perfect” through changes that are essential to the declaration that “all [people] are created equal.” Through these changes, we will have a “new birth of freedom,” as President Lincoln stated.
Those thoughts remind us of the sculpture that is located at Seventh and Wabash, “Max Ehrmann at the Crossroads,” which honors a writer who was one of Terre Haute’s native sons. Cast in bronze are these words, “[E]verywhere life is full of heroism.” We are grateful to the many heroes — in all places and at all levels — who are helping us survive the current crises and are working to make our world better.
Heroes will only be successful when we all become heroes — when we listen, compromise, and appreciate that “failure is impossible,” as Susan B. Anthony said — when we work together to create a “more perfect union.”
— Thomas B. Tucker
— Sheron J. Dailey
Terre Haute
A motto that reflects values
In 1956, Congress and President Dwight Eisenhower approved the official national motto of the USA to be “In God We Trust.” It is also inscribed on all our currency, both coins and paper bills.
Courts have ruled over the years that said motto does not violate the Establishment Clause found in the First Amendment to the Constitution. Part of the clause states that “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof.”
As we Americans celebrate Independence Day every July 4, let us not forget that we carry with us our republic’s motto in our pockets, wallets, purses, et cetera. Many of us in Indiana and several other states also choose to have an optional license plate on our vehicles with the motto on it.
— William Greenwell
Terre Haute
•••
