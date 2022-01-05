Let’s advocate for cleaner air
This letter is to call attention to Duke Energy’s foot-dragging on weaning itself from the the coal-fired monsters of the last century. Dismantling major polluters in Southern Indiana seems to be taking longer than necessary, according to author John Russell. Writing in the Dec. 17, 2021, edition of the Indianapolis Business Journal, he indicates Duke lags behind all other Hoosier utilities in the transition away from fossil fuels.
His article is entitled “Critics Urge Duke Energy to Green Up more Quickly.” According to the Indianapolis Business Journal, “The State’s largest electric utility wants to retire much of its coal-fired” units by 2035. Critics wonder, with today’s technology, why it should take 14 or 15 years to happen, when Indiana routinely ranks about 41st — or even worse — of all states for airborne particulate contamination.
Per the Wall Street Journal and CNBC.com articles dated 5-21-21:
“Duke’s geographical business is broken down by the Carolinas, Florida and Indiana, which account for 60%, 25% and 15% of the company’s rate base, respectively. The company focuses 90%+ of its time on the Carolinas and the valuable assets of Indiana and Florida tend to go under-managed. These are valuable assets in high growth areas with opportunities to cut costs and make additional investment.”
In other words it appears more could be done in Indiana by the folks who call North Carolina home, since a variety of renewal sources such as wind, and solar energy are already up and running in the Carolinas, perhaps because they are larger markets. In an article entitled “Universal Disappointment: Dukes new energy plan leans heavily into Fossil Fuels”, the Indianapolis Star is also critical of the timetable, “... this plan, called an Integrated Resource Plan, does not do nearly enough soon enough. Duke is the biggest carbon polluter in Indiana, and environmentalists say the utility’s outlook fails to address that role amid the climate crisis.
Consumer advocates also raise concerns that Duke says it will continue to operate the controversial Edwardsport gasification plant on coal, which they say wastes customers’ money. Overall this plan would increase rates by about 1.4%, according to Duke. This comes after a rate case last year that raised bills by about $15 each month.”
If the Indiana Regulatory Commission will review this timeline and force Duke to act quicker than 15 years, our air will be cleaner and more attractive, since not only does Southwestern Indiana have brain drain and population loss, it also has less than desirable air quality. One wonders if a more progressive stance on renewable sources of energy, particularly wind and solar power, would be beneficial to all Hoosiers, entrepreneurs as well as those of us who struggle to breathe Duke’s contaminated air.
— Deb Sitarski, Terre Haute
