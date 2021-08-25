Excellent care at Harrison Crossing
Recently I spent a few days in the hospital after a fall losing the strength in my legs. Rehab was suggested. I was a little concerned, but chose Harrison Crossing because my niece, Cindy Miller-Mitten, was a nurse there and could keep an eye on things for me.
I checked in on a Friday about 1:30 p.m. There to meet me was Cindy and a nurse named Tabatha, at that point I knew I was in the right place. All the nurses were very caring. Adrian, Rasheen, Dakota, Michelle and the ones I have left out, I apologize. Then I met the activities director Lacy and her staff Gina (a great person), then along came Sara and Chieynne, who were always doing something. Carolyn and Alexus kept watch on the people checking in. Jill drives residents to their appointments (she needs a higher pay grade). Loading and unloading is a tough job.
The Rehab department is second to none thanks to Haydee, Chikee and Rachel, along with Sandy and Susan. The kitchen provided (wasn’t Texas Roadhouse or IHOP)\, but pretty darn good). At breakfast, lunch and dinner it is all hands on deck, including the director Sean who always has time to talk to you.
There is no place like home, but Harrison Crossing is pretty close. I would recommend it to anyone. My wife liked the people so well she is now a full-time volunteer. Sean needs to be congratulated for his ability to manage.
— Merle Stabler, Fontanet
