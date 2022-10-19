Reader Poll Results
Do you approve or disapprove of sending, without notice, buses or planes of immigrants to northern Democratic-controlled states or cites, a practice employed recently by Republican Govs. Ron DeSantis of Florida and Greg Abbott of Texas?
Total Votes: 447
Approve — 223
Disapprove — 218
Not sure — 6
Should Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb follow President Biden's lead and pardon are low-level marijuana offenders?
