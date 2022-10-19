Reader Poll Results

Recently, at Tribstar.com, we asked readers:

Do you approve or disapprove of sending, without notice, buses or planes of immigrants to northern Democratic-controlled states or cites, a practice employed recently by Republican Govs. Ron DeSantis of Florida and Greg Abbott of Texas?

Total Votes: 447

Approve — 223

Disapprove — 218

Not sure — 6

New Reader Poll

Should Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb follow President Biden's lead and pardon are low-level marijuana offenders?

to vote, visit www.tribstar.com.

Tags

Trending Video