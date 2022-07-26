Gun ownership has great responsibility
The InterFaith Council of the Wabash Valley in Indiana (IFC) — composed of individuals of diverse religious faiths and humanitarian belief systems — share in the grief and outrage from recent acts of mass violence that have taken from us so many innocent victims: people killed, injured, or left to mourn painful personal losses contributing to immeasurable collective losses to our community.
We of the IFC believe that:
1) With every right comes responsibility, especially with a gun, where an owner possesses an object that can so easily and quickly end life.
2) No gun should ever be owned by anyone who does not or cannot feel the weight of responsibility for human life in at least equal proportion to the satisfaction of their right to own it.
3) The government is responsible for both allowing the exercise of that right and establishing protections for those who might fall victim to those who do not feel or who ignore that responsibility.
4) Those government protections should include — for every gun owner and purchaser — strictly enforced licensing, background checks, and training mandates for gun use and storage.
5) No high-magazine guns designed for war should be available to anyone outside the military.
6) The police, FBI and other government agencies need to continue strictly enforcing and tightening (including rooting out and closing loopholes in) the few gun restrictions that remain on the books.
7) Guns must be kept away from people in the following groups — under age 21, with past violence-prone mental challenges or felony convictions, against whom protective orders have been issued, and members of groups advocating hate-based violence.
Our organization supports every religion and humanitarian belief system that encourages love, respect, inclusion, and interfaith dialogue and cooperation. We denounce all forms of bias-based, hate-borne of narrow exclusionary thinking; ignorance of other religions and belief systems; and misinterpretation of one’s own religious doctrines as somehow justifying hate and oppression of others. By not denouncing hate in all its forms and permitting easy access to guns (including high-magazine weapons), we add to the dangers of a spreading epidemic of violence, leaving none of us safe and secure, no matter where we are.
— Dr. Arthur Feinsod, for the IFC Executive Committee and General Membership, Terre Haute
Protect access to safe abortions
The Indiana Legislature is holding a special session which began on July 25 that is addressing the abortion rights issue. It appears that the Indiana Legislature is reconsidering the passing of a total abortion ban. In the aftermath of the traumatic, highly publicized abortion for a 10-year-old rape victim, leaders in the Republican legislature are proposing exceptions to abortion. Cases of rape, incest and protecting the life of the mother will be considered.
Indiana has the third highest maternal mortality rate and the eighth highest infant mortality rate in the nation. Indiana is ranked 35th out of 50 of the best states to raise a child. Denying access to safe abortions for women, who are not in the proposed guidelines, and forcing them to carry pregnancies against their will and medical well-being, will increase the mortality rates.
According to the Turnaway Study at (www. ansirh.org/research/ongoing/turnaway-study), women who are denied safe access to abortion have a four times greater level of living below the federal poverty level. This study also shows the negative effects, and the profound risks to women’s health and financial security when they are denied access to safe abortions. The Turnaway Study includes the detrimental impact to Indiana’s economic health, quality of life, and on Hoosier families as a whole.
The subject of abortion is a very personal and volatile one. We must ask ourselves, “Should people have the right to make their own health care decisions or does the government have that right?” Should another person’s religious, or personal beliefs determine the health care decisions of another?
The League of Women Voters supports the constitutional right for women to have privacy and autonomy regarding their reproductive health care decisions. We ask the Indiana Legislature to take all of these facts into consideration and not close the door on all women wanting access to a safe abortion.
— Carolyn Callecod, president, League of Women Voters
of Vigo County
What rights will we lose next?
In all the talk about the Supreme Court reversing of Roe v. Wade, nobody is talking about the court’s real ruling which was about our right to privacy which the court has ruled is not a constitutional guarantee.
The court claims its ruling was only about abortion. They not only opened the door to further rulings against our privacy rights, they kicked it open. If you believe the court will honor its pledge then it’s time you pulled your head out of the proverbial sand. Since we no longer have a constitutionally protected right to privacy, how many more of our society’s changes will be taken away. If the court continues to make similar rulings, what will be next?
I’ll give a for instance: in the Second Amendment we have the right to bear arms in the common defense and in order to form a militia. Nowhere is it stated that we have a right to bear arms for personal use. So will the court remain constant or will they become a group of hypocrites? I wish I knew.
— Gary Broyles, Terre Haute
What’s so bad with Biden’s age?
I read Byron York’s gripe column on July 15. Why is it so bad to put Biden in for a second term in 2024 at.age 80? If Trump runs, he will be 78. Plus he’ll be (300+ pounds) Can Trump even ride a bicycle?
Byron’s real “alarm” is that he knows Biden will win a rematch. Unless the Republicans can manage to steal the election.
— John Garner, Terre Haute
