Vote suppression is a flat-out lie

The Terre Haute Tribune-Star editorial on May 7 makes some wild claims saying “When it comes to the nationwide orgy of undemocratic voter suppression efforts by Republican legislatures,” I guess he missed the part in the U.S. Constitution where it says state legislatures set the voting requirements and Republican voter suppression is a flat-out lie.
It declares there was not voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election. The reasoning is since they got away with it, it did not happen when many instances were there on TV for all to see. That is if you were watching an actual TV news program rather than fake news. Pulling cases of ballots out from their hiding place under a draped table and run through in secret did not happen since they got away with it.
Several Democrat-controlled states violating the U.S. Constitution and their own state constitutions, which is common and undisputed public knowledge, did not happen because they got away with it. Hundreds of thousands of ballots with only Biden marked, no down ballot candidates marked, which points suspiciously to counterfeiting, did not happen because they got away with it. The only question is if the corrupt votes were enough to have swung the election. Given the tremendous over all volume of votes, it is quit likely they did.
The editorial sees no fraud because the editorial board agrees with the results, not because there was none.
The editorial laments about “making it more difficult” to casting votes. Tell me, what is more important, getting to an airport three hours before flight time to clear security where maybe 400 lives at most might be affected or spending a few minutes registering, providing proper identification and waiting to vote in a presidential election where around 350 million USA lives are affected plus billions of lives worldwide?
What is the purpose of the national Real ID identification card? Is getting into a federal courthouse or military post more security critical than a secure presidential election? The editorial has a very warped idea of security.
It always dumbfounds me what the “mainstream” news media think they are going to gain when the nation goes fully socialist/communist. Of course, I guess it will make little difference since they faithfully parrot the leftist’s line now anyway.
The Tribune-Star editor gave me a lecture a year ago about how fair and unbiased the news media was reporting government misdeeds. Tell us about the “COVID-19 relief” and the “Infrastructure” bills. Tell us how people are being bought off, bribed with a promise of a few dollars, while almost all of both bills are going for socialist pork-barrel projects and so-called “green” projects designed to completely destroy the USA.
This editorial is a prime example of why the general public has such a low opinion of the news media these days.
— Walt Conner, Robinson, Ill.
Editor’s Note: State and federal courts, including the U.S. Supreme Court, have rejected in numerous cases the claim that states violated their own constitutions in the 2020 election. As for hundreds of thousands of ballots with Biden’s name only marked suggesting fraud, the claim has been echoed in conservative media and by former Trump attorney Sidney Powell. No evidence of fraud has ever been presented and numerous fact-checking organizations, including Politifact, label the claim as false. Politifact and other fact-checking groups also label the claim about the boxes of ballots being pulled out from under a table and illegally counted as false.
I’ve been looking at letters from Ms. Gail Henneman for a while now and wondering if she was worthy of a written response.
On Monday, June 14, she convinced me that she truly deserves an answer. Her knowledge of liberals, Democrats and news networks in general is extensive, and she knows the reasoning in the minds of all mainstream TV news directors, newspaper editors and all publishers. So, she is convinced that nothing they choose to report is worthy to be reported. She left the Democratic Party because she knows that they all are radical and want to overthrow the government. The only news that she can tolerate is Fox News and Newsmax. She sees socialism as a horrible thing for America.
But before I stop reading all that she writes, I must, in all fairness, try to use reason with Ms. Henneman, to make her understand why I am a liberal Democrat. You see, I worked two and sometimes three jobs before I retired, and so I am compelled to explain my reasoning to her. This is why I am a liberal Democrat. To me, it’s much better to lend folks a hand than to give them a finger.
— John Garner, Terre Haute
