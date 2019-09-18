Schools officials took threat report seriously
A situation last week at a middle school football game in Sullivan illustrated the complications of public safety in 2019.
Students apparently were told by another student that a man would be coming to the game with a gun. Panic spread at the event Thursday evening. Rumors of gunshots stirred. School administrators suspended the game before its scheduled end and ordered the field evacuated. Most in attendance followed instructions to move inside the school, but some left in vehicles.
In this era of gun violence in public spaces, the steps taken by school officials were prudent.
Falsehoods led to the scary situation. Law enforcement officers quickly began sifting the truth from the inaccuracies. Sullivan County Sheriff Clark Cottom got word of the threat and was driving to the scene, when a Vigo County Sheriff's deputy attending the game called Cottom to dispel the rumor that shots had been fired. The sheriff then alerted the news media about the misinformation, and issued a notice on social media. Officers also located the man rumored to have been armed. He was not, and he was unaware of the allegation made against him.
Indiana State Police investigated the initial threat and later arrested a 14-year-old middle schooler on charges of intimidation and disorderly conduct. Police believe the student made the statements to others about an armed man coming to the football game.
The incident put emergency procedures to yet another test. Sullivan High School Principal Chris Stitzle said the school has conducted drills around plans for indoor threats, but did not have such a strategy for violence at an outdoor event. So, the school used its inclement weather procedure to move the crowd indoors, as a precaution.
Now, school staff and law enforcement are assessing the threat response and will formulate a plan for future outdoor events. That is one positive byproduct of the frustrating, disturbing incident.
Also, citizens heeded the "see something, say something" public awareness reminders about potential violence by notifying law enforcement about the threat rumors. Those notifications and the school administrators' quick decision to evacuate the field were wise, even though the threat turned out to be, thankfully, unfounded.
"These days, you have to take everything seriously," Stitzle told Tribune-Star reporter Lisa Trigg.
School leaders and police did just that in the Sullivan ordeal last week, and took the appropriate action.
