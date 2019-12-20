Taking away what’s great with America
When the whistle-blower, who followed the rules, went through the proper channels and procedures to inform “we the people” that Trump was extorting Ukraine by holding up military aid until the president of Ukraine agreed to dig up dirt on the Bidens, to help Trump win the 2020 elections, the submissive, fascist Republicans circled the wagons.
They began with the fake news line then switched to “it was a never-Trumper.” When that didn’t work they went to “there was no quid pro quo.” Even after Mick Mulvaney, crowing like a bantam rooster, affirmed that the money to Ukraine was being held up until the Ukrainian president publicly announced he was investigating the Bidens, the bobblehead GOP held firm.
When the impeachment hearings began and there was testimony on extortion and bribery, the GOP then changed to “It’s just second- and third-hand information.” When testimony was given by those with firsthand information of extortion and bribery, the GOP moved to attacking the witnesses and the media for reporting what testimony was given.
A Republican representative by the last name of Hurd has publicly told us what the last line of defense the GOP will use. The rep said, and this is a direct quote, “Yes, he did commit extortion and bribery, but I won’t vote for impeachment.” In the impeachment part of our Constitution, the Founding Fathers listed that bribery was one of the four offenses for which a president should be impeached and removed from office.
There’s concrete proof that Trump committed bribery. But that rep said he would not vote for impeachment, and the truth is no GOP senator will vote for it. And the real reason is, if they intend to hold any elected office, they can’t vote for impeachment.
If they vote for it, when their current term is up, they’d be facing an opponent in the primary who was financed and backed by the wealthy, along with being demonized by all of the right-wing attack groups.
But most of all he or she would face the wrath and scorn from the fascist Republican voters who chose dictatorship over democracy, who want one class of society to have the bulk of wealth, property and power, and one class of people to run the country.
The Trump Republican Party doesn’t want to “make America great again,” they want to take “what’s great” out of America.
— Ron Hastings, Clinton
III
The Tribune-Star is committed to publishing a diversity of opinions from readers in its Readers’ Forum. We’d like to hear what you think on any issue. Email us at opinion@tribstar.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.