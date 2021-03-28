Stand up before you are canceled
To cancel culture! Now, Dr. Seuss, and Loony Tunes, come on, so, now children across the world will be denied books and stories which got them to laugh, relate to the characters, use their imagination, and learn. Wow, if we as a nation allow this “cancel culture” to continue, all our past history, customs and traditions will disappear. These people, have got to be the angriest and unhappiest people on earth. I guess their aim is to try to make the rest of us angry and unhappy. Well, good luck.
So, what’s next? Oh, I know, how about we do away with the words “he” and “she.” I mean with a guy wanting to be a guy today, a woman tomorrow, and vice versa, who will know how to address these people on any given day. Well, let’s replace those words with they and them, or hem and haw. On any given day, what shall we call them, Mr. or Mrs. or Miss are now all out. Now what?
Which restroom do I use today when I’m out and about, man’s or woman’s? I guess whatever is close, when the urge strikes. Why are we still calling the restrooms men’s and women’s anyway? Shouldn’t it just be “restroom”?
Stand-up, America, stop this “cancel culture.” Your freedoms are disappearing, right before your eyes. Example: Big Tech controls just about all “news” media, you only hear or watch what “they” want you to see or hear. All your electronic devices spy on you, pin-point where you are 24/7, hear all you say, and in some cases film all you do, and then send it to whoever.
Stand up, America, while you still can, for our freedoms. Voice your opinion openly while you’re still able to. It’s ok for them to suppress you or anyone they choose to run, or, is it? Remember, the main reason this great country was founded was for freedom to worship as one saw fit. Our other rights and freedoms that we have but maybe not for long came later, after a lot of blood was spilled.
God bless America.
— Chris S. Wood, Brazil
Were trade offs really worth it?
A wise old man by the name of Thomas Sowell said there are no solutions, only trade offs.
When the interstate system began, thousands of mom and pop businesses closed down. Entire towns closed down in some instances to be replaced by corporate businesses that line the interstates today.
Now to travel the interstates we need dependable cars. Today we have dependable cars but thousands of small garages closed because the average person can’t work on these new cars any more.
Then Sam Walton came along and said I will give my stuff away to run the competition out of business and everybody both Democrat and Republican ran there for the low prices mom and pops couldn’t match and thousands more small businesses went under.
Now the few small businesses that survived the pandemic will have to face a $15 an hour minimum wage they can’t afford to pay. So when you look around and see there are no mom and pop businesses left and you are looking for someone to blame just look in the mirror.
Just ask yourself, Is this what I traded for?
— Gary W. Smith, Terre Haute
