Science is clear, wear the mask
Carl Sagan once stated, “… This myth has been recycled so often that almost no one questions it. But what are the real facts? We live in a technical and scientific age right enough, but who created it? The white-coated guardians of science, protecting the guttering flame of hard-won knowledge from the gathering demons of new-age irrationality …”
I cannot express in scientific terms understandable to the non-professional the need to wear masks in this pandemic. Despite the reluctance of our President Trump to do so at first, he recommended wearing “nonsurgical grade masks” as early as Friday April 3, 2020.
(Nonsurgical masks were being recommended at the time because of a surgical mask shortage.)
“President Donald Trump on Friday said new guidance from the Centers for Disease and Prevention urges Americans to wear cloth face coverings in public to prevent the spread of the virus:” — from NBC News.
Many businesses and public schools are now requiring the wearing of “face coverings” to prevent the spread of COVID-19. If you use oxygen, a nasal cannula can be worn under your mask. Ask your doctor.
Please, wear masks, despite what non-medical persons have written in letters to the editor, because your masks not only protect you, but they may protect others if you are one of the approximately 25% who can spread COVID-19, but are not exhibiting any symptoms.
This is especially important since schools have started or may be starting soon.
— John Garner, Terre Haute
