Nothing supports letter’s criticism
In Jeffrey Aitken’s letter published April 17, he labels me a Democratic voter. I have never declared a party affiliation on these pages and am a firm believer in the secret ballot. Where does Jeff get his misinformation, the Putin files? Such conclusions on his part are supposition of the ill-intentioned sort. And yet Jeffrey claims to keep boned-up on Thomas Paine’s tome “Common Sense” (a poli-sci scholar fast at work).
Jeff faults me for not backing up my case against the trustworthiness of Fox News “facts” with “truth and facts” of my own but offers not even a single example of an inaccuracy or misrepresentation on my part. Vintage Aitken. Vintage Fox.
One never knows for sure who pens the Aitken letters, Jeffrey or Melody. Although each affixes their name at the bottom, the letters are scripted in the first person singular mostly, lots of “I/me” and the occasional “we” (perhaps as a nod to the lovely and charming Melody.)
This contributor doubts the dual authorship. It’s really cute that husband and wife are so close but couldn’t they leave the rest of us out of the particulars of their marriage?
Furthermore, and this applies to a couple of other couples as well: Having your spouse or significant other co-sign your letters does not double the punching power of your arguments.
— Clay Wilkinson, Terre Haute
Always willing to attack Democrats
Recently we witnessed the hypocrisy from a forever Trumper/always Republican, aka Richard Hoffman. He follows and abides by the Aitken/Conner rule to attack the Democrats, this time Joe Biden.
For four years, 1,460 days, Trump paid off prostitutes, colluded with Vladimir Putin, our oldest and most dangerous enemy, violated the emolument clause, told us to drink bleach to kill the virus, handed out pardons to his thug cronies, and cultivated white supremacist groups who laid siege to our nation’s Capitol. Richard never uttered a sound of disapproval. He and all of those who openly or silently support the GOP takeover of America are silent about the blatant voter suppression laws in Georgia and other GOP-controlled states. The “party of family values” has shifted to the fascist party by eliminating the opposing party, by denying “we the people” their rights to vote.
Those of you who are facing the negative effects of this GOP takeover better wake up and realize these voter suppression laws are only the tip of the proverbial “iceberg.”
— Ron Hastings, Clinton
