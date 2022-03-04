Mosaic seeks partnership in community
People with intellectual and developmental disabilities are often times excluded from varying kinds of community participation, social relationships, neighborhoods, congregations and employment.
In fact, according to The Council on Quality and Leadership, personal outcome data shows people with intellectual and developmental disabilities-of which there are 6.5 million in the US alone-are much more likely to be happier and healthier if they live in the community in which they’re an equal member.
During National Intellectual and developmental disabilities Month in March, Mosaic in Terre Haute will celebrate those it supports with IDD by seeking more community partnerships to help welcome them and help them to lead a BOLD-and perhaps more independent-life.
“As ‘BOLD’ is our theme for this month, we’re asking businesses and people in our area to help people we support by becoming ‘BOLD’ partners with us”, said Kayla Sweet, executive director . “For example, we’re asking churches to include people with IDD in their worship services, businesses to employ people with IDD to give them a feeling of self-worth, community clubs or centers to give them assess to social activities, and volunteers to help them lead a healthy, active lifestyle. Community integration for everyone-including welcoming people with IDD-creates an inclusive, diverse society which is better for all of us.”
To find out more about being a BOLD partner with Mosaic to help those with IDD lead BOLD lives, contact Brenda Tryon, at 812-235-3399, or at brenda.tryon@mosaicinfo.org
— Brenda Tryon, Community Relations Manager
Mosaic in Terre Haute
The Tribune-Star is committed to publishing a diversity of opinions from readers. Email us at opinion@tribstar.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.