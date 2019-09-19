Why I moved (back) to Terre Haute
A few months ago, my husband and I made a big decision. We decided to move to Terre Haute — or rather, we decided to move back to Terre Haute. We had been rural Hoosiers for a long time, took a year in Indianapolis, and then realized we needed to right-size our community. So we came home.
To my surprise, when I’ve shared this life update with colleagues, friends and even some fellow Hauteans, I am often met with a puzzled, “but why?” I can’t help but bristle at that question. I’m proud to be from Terre Haute, and I’m proud to live here again. So I want to tell you why I feel that way and why we came home.
Home improvement: The things I cherished from my youth are still here, but there are improvements everywhere. I love finding little pockets of beauty in the parks, touring Indiana State’s rejuvenated campus, and discovering things like a bike park and a walking trail. This is our hometown, where we don’t have to use GPS to find a grocery store, but we are continually playing the “that didn’t used to be there!” game with each other. It’s lovely to see and fun to enjoy with our kids.
Future development: Things have changed for the better, but there is also plenty of good work still to be accomplished. There is an energy here I don’t remember 20 years ago, and there are plans being made and room to invest and grow. I love that, and I love showing that to my young children. People are hustling here, pursuing new things and living out a quote I love from Theodore Roosevelt, who said, “What a man does for himself dies with him. What a man does for his community lives on after he is gone.” Terre Haute is a place where people can build and leave a legacy.
Community connection: Behind big improvements, citywide plans, and any kind of positive change, there are people. Terre Haute got our attention with its forward momentum, but the thing that brought us back here is the people. What I remember most of my wonder years in this city is the talent that danced across the stage with me at Community Theater, the hands that loved me and took care of me at church, and the faces of those who taught me from elementary to graduate school. Beautiful souls make beautiful places. We have so many of those here in Terre Haute. At a time when loneliness and disconnection are the norm, we’ve found a lot of beautiful connections here.
So, the next time someone asks me why I chose to move (back) to Terre Haute, I think the simple answer will be because it is beautiful here.
— Amy Lore, Terre Haute
Delightful show on stage at CT
We attended the Community Theater of Terre Haute production of “Little Shop of Horrors” last Saturday. What a funny, irreverent,show that is.
The audience laughed and applauded the show throughout. The singing, choreography, set design and especially Audrey II, the people eating plant, were special. This community has some wonderful talent.
It is showing through Sept. 22.
— James Woods, Terre Haute

