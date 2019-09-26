Sex education can be better
Proponents of abstinence only until marriage programs repeatedly claim that abstinence is the only 100% effective way to avoid pregnancy or sexually transmitted infections. Such programs, when they do mention contraception, point out the failure rates of condoms and other forms of protection.
But abstinence has an incredibly high failure rate (many of this paper’s readers know this from the life stories of their own families and friends).
As this paper pointed out, the National Youth Risk Behavior Survey shows 67.1% of all Indiana high school seniors have had sex and 32% of Indiana teenagers are currently sexually active. I want that our Vigo County students are well prepared with a backup plan in case that first approach fails, which it will for many of them.
If you check the CDC data on teen births, you can see that Indiana has a higher teen birth rate than states next door. In fact, only 11 states have a higher teen birth rate than Indiana.
Vigo County helps keep that rate up. Our teen birth rate is higher than the state average. Vigo County has a teen birth rate of 34 for every 1,000 girls age 15-19. Monroe County has a teen birth rate of 8 per 1,000 girls age 15-19. Sex education programs in Monroe County schools also follow Indiana laws but they are different than our program. We can change what we teach our children and follow Indiana law.
Preventing teen pregnancy is not the only reason for a sex education program. But it is something we can measure easily and if the program that we are using right now is so bad at this, we might seriously question what else it’s not doing well.
— Ruth L. Fairbanks, Terre Haute
Big initiatives in partnership
Chances And Services for Youth (CASY) is excited to begin partnering with the Vigo County School Corp. in two capacities during the 2019-2020 school year. The first initiative is the “Too Good for Drugs Program.” Grant funds were awarded to CASY to provide training, materials and resources to the Vigo County School Corp. teachers. This program is being implemented in all VCSC middle and high schools, with a focus on problem-solving, goal-setting, and decision-making skills.
A second initiative is CASY’s role as a facilitator of some of the after-school programs for VCSC elementary schools. The CASY staff looks forward to providing a learning environment with many opportunities beyond the school day, and the positive outcomes that will be a result of these additional partnerships.
— Brandon Halleck, Chief Operating Officer
Chances And Services for Youth
Alley dust up
Several residents in Edgewood Grove maintain the alley behind their homes (at their expense). Imagine their delight this week when the street department came through the neighborhood spreading some concoction of dirt (90%) and white rock (10%).
A bicycle raised a cloud of dust so you can imagine the effects of an automobile. While some elite neighborhoods get their alleys paved, we get dirt. I guess we can try planting corn next spring but the dirt doesn’t look too fertile.
— Don Sumansky, Terre Haute
III
The Tribune-Star is committed to publishing a diversity of opinions from readers in its Readers’ Forum. We’d like to hear what you think on any issue. Email us at opinion@tribstar.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.