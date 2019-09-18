Scouts award local leaders
Every year, the Boy Scouts of the Wabash Valley present the Good Scout Award as an honor to a local community leader at the Night of Scouting. Past recipients have been Bart Colwell, Tom Newlin, Ted Hazledine, Bob Baesler and Ed Pease.
The 6th Annual Night of Scouting was held on September 11, 2019 at Clabber Girl. This year’s Good Scout was presented to Gary Morris, former CEO of Clabber Girl. The wording on the award reads, “The Good Scout Award was created to celebrate individuals with a strong connection to the Wabash Valley community, who embody the values which are integral to the Scouting program such as trustworthiness, loyalty, cheerful service, and most importantly leadership. Those who are honored with the Good Scout Award are recognized as leaders in their community and career and who lead their life with integrity. The Good Scout Award honorees serve as inspiration for Scouts on what is possible when you lead a life of cheerful service.”
The presenters of the award demonstrated that, for many years, Gary has worked as a local business leader, and in numerous community organizations, and had set an example which was an inspiration to our community and to scouting.
This year, for the first time, a Posthumous Good Scout Award was presented to the family of Joy Sacopulos. The presenters of the award illustrated not only the community leadership accomplishments of Joy Sacopulos, including Trees, Inc., and Allen Chapel, but also her contributions to the Boys Scouts with Cub Scout Dens and Packs, and Boy Scout Troops, and leader training.
The Boys Scouts of the Wabash Valley were indeed honored to present these awards to these two outstanding community leaders.
Many thanks to the contributors to this event for donations which go directly to fund the activities of our local scouts. Those contributors are:
Presenting Sponsors — Clabber Girl and Williams Law Firm; Star Scout Sponsors — Baesler’s Market, Benchmark, Inc., Ted Hazledine, Ed Pease, Overhead Door Company of Terre Haute, Terre Haute Savings Bank, and the Pi Kappa Alpha Fraternity; First Class Scout Sponsors — American Structurepoint, Inc., First Financial Bank, Fleshner, Stark, Tanoos, and Newlin, Providence Medical Group, Sackrider & Company, Inc., Sunrise Coal LLC., Templeton Coal Company, Inc., Thompson Thrift, and Wabash Capital Investment Management Services.
I thank the Night of Scouting Committee, whose dedicated planning, and hard work, over a period of several months, made this event a success. Those committee members are: Bob Baesler, Bart Colwell, Anne Marie Conley, Aaron Craig, Kent Harris, Ted Hazledine, Nathan Horovitz, Fred Nation, Ed Pease, John Pelletier, Pat Ralston, Jordan Sandoe, Jim Stolt and Steve Williams.
Finally, we thank the citizens of the Wabash Valley for your continued support of the Boy Scouts.
— Steve Williams, chairman, Night of Scouting
Terre Haute
