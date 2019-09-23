Push abstinence, but teach biology
Shamefully misleading is a charitable depiction of the recent letter to the Readers’ Forum (Tribune-Star, September 22) on sex education submitted by the Board of Directors of the Wabash Valley Crisis Pregnancy Center (WVPC).
The message in the letter is that chanting abstinence will provide students with all the knowledge they need to avoid pregnancy and disease. The foundation for the WVPC message is an “objective” study received by Dr. Thomas Price, Secretary of the United States Department of Health & Human Services (DHHS). The deceptive wording leads you to believe that the study represents objective government research. Wrong.
The study was prepared by the Institute for Research & Evaluation, an advocacy group for abstinence-based education. WVPC’s claim that it is an objective study rings hollow. The statement that the DHHS “received” the study is meaningless. My very objective research on STDs carried by fireflies certainly did not become more scientifically valid when I emailed it to the DHHS.
The oft-repeated statement, “Abstinence is proven to be the only 100% effective method …” is true, but of little value in isolation. Sex happens. Young people who choose to ignore the abstinence chant need more information.
Promote abstinence, responsibility and positive relationships. And, teach the biology underpinning prevention.
— Jim Hughes, Terre Haute
Public service vs. Self-enrichment
In 2016, voters across the political spectrum took a chance on Donald Trump because they couldn’t stand the idea of voting for someone as corrupt as Hillary Clinton. After 20 years of Whitewater, cattle futures, and sleaze at the Clinton Foundation, Americans were fed up.
But voting for Trump backfired. President Trump and other federal employees have used their government offices to advertise for Trump’s business more than 100 times. The president has also suggested holding international meetings at his struggling Florida resort. These are just two examples of taxpayer money going directly into President Trump’s pockets — there are many more.
Americans expect public officials to “serve” in government, not profit from it. They expect their leaders to put aside years of their lives — even whole careers — to serve the people.
In this administration, however, “service” looks a lot more like the art of the self-deal than true leadership.
— Chris Gagin, lawyer
Former chair of the Belmont County, Ohio, Republican Party
Director of Defending Democracy Together
Legal advisor to Republicans for the Rule of Law
