Of enemies and friends
An ancient proverb sometimes used in Middle East and political discussions is: “The enemy of my enemy is my friend.” These conversations sometimes hint at hypocrisy. My point is more political.
Full disclosure: I’m about to reveal my own hypocrisy, but my intentions are good.
Former Illinois Congressman Joe Walsh and ex-White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci have each called for replacing President Trump in next year’s election. I never cared for either man. They each seemed a little too convinced of their rightness, but now that the three of us agree on something — the replacement of Donald Trump — I’ve decided that they’re not such bad guys after all.
For years, I shrugged off Watergate because Nixon could deal with the Soviets and China. I sheepishly pointed to Bill Clinton balancing the budget whenever Monica Lewinsky was mentioned. I know, hypocritical. But don’t we sometimes feign morality in search of a greater good? OK, no excuses.
This isn’t a partisan rant. I want Democrats to nominate a satisfactory candidate, too, so voters will have a better choice in 2020.
To actually vote for someone instead of selecting the lesser of two evils would be a welcome change.
— Jim Newton, Itasca, Ill.
Students need to know ‘real’ history
To the concerned parents of northern Indiana’s Western Middle School students, “Are you kidding me?”
I have two adult children and a granddaughter, Just sayin.’ Slavery is a part of American history, a very large part (about 400-500 years some say.) Don’t you want your children to have a “complete” history lesson? Have you thought about how your children will feel when they discover that they have been misinformed, or overly protected from the “real” history.
Here is a famous quote: “Those who don’t know their history are in danger of repeating it” (paraphrasing, possibly probably misquoting). History wasn’t my favorite subject as a child.
In any case, aren’t children much tougher, physically and mentally, than we usually think they are?
— Joseph Kelley, Terre Haute
