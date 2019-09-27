More about that gun advertisement
This is regarding your puzzling column on Monday about your acceptance of an advertisement from a local business for a “Beto special” AR15 rifle.
Why didn’t you refuse to run the ad if it was not up to your standards, or later refund the money you took for the ad? So what exactly is your point? Oops, we took the money but now we feel bad because we lose PC points, but not bad enough to give the money back?
Secondly, why does it not terrify you that a serious presidential candidate has promised to confiscate legally owned personal property from citizens of the United States?
What’s next after all the weapons are confiscated? Automobiles and cell phones cause countless deaths from careless and distracted driving. Many drugs are fatally misused, we can’t allow that. So screw the people who need them, they can take aspirin or just die. And let them walk to work. Better yet we’ll pay them to stay home, more votes for us.
The Second Amendment was not about target shooting, hunting or self defense. It was about giving the people enough power to resist an oppressive government. Which is what your favorite candidates want to create.
Dictatorships and genocides are preceded by disarming the population. The founders knew this, and they were smarter than we are.
News flash: If you always think the same as everybody else, you are not thinking.
Read a history book and think about it for five minutes instead of mindlessly copying the same biased politically correct drivel I can read everywhere else (if I wanted to waste the time).
— Larry Sweet, Terre Haute
Current sex ed draws concerns
I am greatly concerned about the continued use of the present CPC sexual education instruction in our public schools. Curriculum in our public education system should be rooted in science and not religious viewpoints. All curriculum, whether it is language arts, mathematics or sexual education, should be taught by educators that have taken courses within that field. The curriculum should also be designed and assessed accordingly.
We owe it to our children to have comprehensive sexual education — that which is evidence-based, provides information and resources for all types sexual health decisions, and is inclusive to all.
A cornerstone of democracy is the separation of church and state. Infusing religious-based sexual education into our public education system threatens this foundation.
— Carly Schmitt, Ph.D., Terre Haute
