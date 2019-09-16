How do we plan for this success?
I really want to be positive but politicians obviously love to have shiny new buildings to show off their accomplishments. Between a $100 million megajail on the outskirts of town, a $25 million convention center and a possible casino it looks nice to see investments. But we will have to see how many lasting new jobs they will provide.
A deeper look shows the massive expenditure (some politicians like to call it an investment) in a megajail and convention center are likely to mostly provide temporary construction jobs. We will have to see the list of contractors but recent experience has shown much work go to out of town contractors. It is really unclear if the convention center will generate significant full-time employment. The casino will remain an open question regarding its economic impact.
Notably these investments and the energy used to promote them do nothing to deal with the most important issues remaining like:
1. How do we fund schools in light of the tax hikes we used to promote these other projects? 2. How do we help the growing homeless and food challenged parts of our community? 3. How do we deal with the urban blight plaguing our community? 4. What plans are being made to assure that funds raised by casino fees and taxes are going to be spent in an open, responsible and transparent way? 5. The first budget I saw for the convention center showed an anticipated loss/shortfall in operating expenses of around half a million dollars so how long will our city and county have to subsidize operations? 6. If the County is spending $100 million to build a megajail and staffing costs can add another 60% in operating expenses on top how will they fund the additional staffing and services alluded to when some politicians were trying to gain funding? 7. I work in human resources and know the challenges of finding good workers. I also read others writing about their challenges finding well-trained and qualified applicants. How are our leaders planning to cope with an aging, underskilled workforce often complicated by problems with substance abuse and addictions?
If our future is indeed bright we must prepare now to address and plan for how we will cope with our “success.”
— Michael Gordon, Terre Haute
Credibility must be restored
Mad King Donald has now proclaimed “I am the chosen one,” and “Israel says I am the Second Coming.” He is the mental health issue, it’s time for all sane people to stand up and proclaim that Trump is the most disturbed, dangerous nut-job ever to hold public office.
Pence and his evangelical law — information voters continue to accept and embrace this pitiful creature and his erratic rants.
We must restore credibility around the world, and our word must last longer than a Trump tweet, changing by the minute and subject to his every capricious whim.
— Rick A. Griffith, Vermilion, Illinois
