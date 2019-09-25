Helping fathers develop skills
Covering Kids and Families of West Central Indiana co-hosted a New and Expecting Fathers Toolkit Event on Sept. 21, 2019, with the Children’s Bureau. This event reached out to new and expecting fathers and provided them with resources to help build healthy relationships with their children. The Children’s Bureau provided a safe sleep program with pack-and-play vouchers, and provided vouchers for car seats for these fathers.
Along with the hosting agencies, 14 other organizations came along to provide resources to these fathers and we wish to thank them: First Steps, Valley Professional Community Health Center, Covered with Love, CareSource, Anthem, MDWise, Crisis Pregnancy Center Father Engagement, Hamilton Center, Vigo County Health Department, CASY, Vigo County Adult Education, Terre Haute Housing Authority, Vivid Smiles and Union Hospital Lactation Department. These organizations provided valuable information and tools these fathers can use to reduce or remove barriers to having a healthy and productive relationship with their child(ren). In today’s world, it is imperative we all promote positive fatherhood skills.
We would also like to thank the Vigo County library for use of meeting rooms on the lower level.
— Kevin Fleetwood and Katie Douglas, coordinators
Covering Kids and Families of West Central Indiana, WCIEDD
Comprehensive sex ed needed
Vigo County’s children deserve better sex education. They deserve to know the basic types of birth control, how each one works, which ones are over the counter, and which ones are by prescription. They deserve to know the methods of safer sex that reduce the chance of spreading disease.
The law allows us to give them that information, and good sense requires it.
Overwhelming evidence shows that places with comprehensive sex education have lower teen birth rates and lower rates of sexually transmitted disease than areas that only teach abstinence. Teaching kids about birth control and disease prevention does not encourage them to have sex; in many places with comprehensive sex education, young people wait longer on average to have sex than they do here.
Bottom line: real sex ed reduces teen pregnancy and disease, and sometimes it delays sex. A program that uses fear and shame will probably do neither.
— Samuel J. Martland, Terre Haute
